Practice Report | News and notes from Sunday's skate at KeyBank Center

Bowen Byram and Rasmus Dahlin were given rest days after logging season-high ice times.

Royal
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Bowen Byram spent Sunday morning in the shooting booth while the Buffalo Sabres took the ice for practice at KeyBank Center.

Byram and his defense partner, Rasmus Dahlin, were kept off the ice for rest purposes after both players skated season-high ice times in the team’s shootout win over Calgary on Saturday.

The 32:34 that Byram skated was not only a career high, but the most minutes logged by any NHL player in a single game this season. It was the ninth-highest ice time by a Sabres player since the league began tracking the statistic in 1997-98.

“He’s got a good engine,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “He can play a lot of minutes. He’s a great skater. He recovers fast. That’s the only way a guy can play that amount of minutes.”

It was the continuation of what’s been a strong run for Byram in four games since being paired with Dahlin against Detroit on Nov. 2. Byram scored a pair of goals in the following game against Ottawa, then had an assist and a plus-four rating in the next win over the Rangers.

With Byram and Dahlin sharing the ice at 5-on-5 – typically against top players on the opposing team – the Sabres have outscored opponents 5-3 and earned a 54.86 percent share of shot attempts.

“Ras is easy to play with,” Byram said. “He’s a smart player and makes the game pretty easy on me, so it’s enjoyable.”

The two defensemen also share a capacity to perform at a high level while logging heavy minutes. During his rookie season with Colorado, Byram twice crossed the 25-minute mark in the Stanley Cup Final against Tampa Bay. Both games were Avalanche wins.

Byram’s 32nd minute on Saturday came in a crucial situation, with the Sabres killing a 4-on-3 penalty in the final seconds of overtime. Byram pounced on a rebound in front of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and got the clear that sent the game to the shootout.

On Sunday, he was back at the rink – off the ice, but still putting the work in to get ready for another game.

“Just my normal routine that I go through pretty much every day or after every game,” he said. “Nothing too crazy or rigorous, just try to take care of myself.”

Here’s more from Sunday’s practice.

News and notes

1. Byram said the win over the Flames was an example of the Sabres finding a way to win when they weren’t at their best, a point that Ruff has been prioritizing of late.

“I think that’s important,” he said. “You have to find ways to win games, especially when you’re not at your best. I feel like in games past we’ve found ways to lose games, and last night we found a way to win one. It was really good. I think you’ve got to have a good “B game.” Lindy always talks about that. You’re not going to feel your best every single game. Sometimes you’ve just got to keep things simple and live to fight another day.”

2. Aside from Byram and Dahlin, there were no other absences at practice.

The six defensemen who did skate – Connor Clifton, Dennis Gilbert, Henri Jokiharju, Jacob Bryson, Mattias Samuelsson, and Owen Power – rotated partners.

Bo Byram addresses the media

Beck Malenstyn addresses the media

Up next

The Sabres host the Montreal Canadiens on Monday afternoon as the team holds its annual Military Appreciation game. Tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 12 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 12:30.

News Feed

'The types of games you've got to win' | Sabres overcome adversity in SO victory over Flames

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Flames 2 (SO)

Sabres vs. Flames | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

“Tickets for Troops” from Cozens, Thompson among highlights for Military Appreciation on Nov. 11

Prospects Report | Tyson Kozak off to strong start with Amerks

Sabres play '4-line game' as 15 players record points in win over Rangers

At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Rangers 1

Sabres at Rangers | How to watch, storylines, and lineup notes

'No one's going to back down' | Sabres set tone early in win over Senators

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Senators 1

Sabres vs. Senators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | News and notes from Monday's skate

Special teams the difference in loss to Red Wings

At the Horn | Red Wings 2 - Sabres 1

Sabres vs. Red Wings | How to watch, storylines, and lineup info

Zucker extends point streak with goal and assist in loss to Islanders

At the Horn |  Islanders 4 - Sabres 3

Sabres vs. Islanders | How to watch, storylines, and lineup info