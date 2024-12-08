Practice Report | Johnson skates alongside Byram, talks season so far with Rochester

News and notes from Sunday's skate at KeyBank Center.

By Jourdon LaBarber
Ryan Johnson will have hindsight on his side when the time comes for him to join the Buffalo Sabres’ lineup, an opportunity that could be nearing after Johnson was recalled for the first time this season on Thursday.

Johnson practiced Sunday on a defense pair with Bowen Byram as captain Rasmus Dahlin remained sidelined. Dahlin, who has been out since leaving last Tuesday’s game with back spasms, watched the session from the bench.

Johnson, a first-round pick by the Sabres in 2019, was called upon to play 41 games for the Sabres last season as a first-year pro following a four-year collegiate career with the University of Minnesota. It was an early introduction to the professional habits and day-in, day-out intensity that come with professional hockey.

“Every game is huge for every team,” Johnson said. “Taking the way the guys prepare, the way some of the guys here work on extra things. It seems like it is next level in terms of preparation and just that pro attitude, I guess.”

The stint also offered a glimpse of the success Johnson can experience at the NHL level. The Sabres outscored opponents 22-17 when he was on the ice at 5-on-5 and owned a 52.5-percent share of shot attempts – the second-best mark among Sabres defensemen last season. Johnson had seven assists of his own and averaged 13:52 of ice time.

Buffalo added a physical dimension to its D corps this offseason with the signing of Dennis Gilbert, which – along with the trade for Bowen Byram at last year’s deadline – gave the team eight veterans on the roster to open the season. Johnson started the year in Rochester as a result, where the organization had high hopes for the 23-year-old.

“He should be the best rush defender in the American Hockey League if that’s where he ends up,” Rochester assistant coach Nathan Paetsch said this summer. “He has the ability to do that, and he’s taken steps towards that. … He should dominate games and never actually have to defend because nobody gets through the neutral zone against him.”

Johnson has made good on his coaches’ expectations to start this season, homing on his defensive games as he played heavy minutes for the Amerks. His plus-5 rating is tied for the best mark among Rochester defensemen.

“Defensively, I’m getting more steady,” Johnson said. “Just being able to use my body more to box guys out, being able to close on guys quickly. Definitely learning more of how to do that. Still improving and got a ways to go.”

Here’s more from Sunday’s practice.

Sunday’s practice lines

Jordan Greenway was a full participant in the skate and has not been ruled out for Monday’s game against Detroit. Greenway has missed the last 10 games with a middle-body injury.

Five players rotated in on Greenway’s line on Sunday, beginning with Jiri Kulich at center and Dylan Cozens on the wing. JJ Peterka and Jack Quinn also took repetitions on the line.

Here’s how the group lined up in full:

 

Forwards  
19 Peyton Krebs72 Tage Thompson89 Alex Tuch
9 Zach Benson71 Ryan McLeod17 Jason Zucker
12 Jordan Greenway / 77 JJ Peterka20 Jiri Kulich24 Dylan Cozens / 22 Jack Quinn
29 Beck Malenstyn 48 Tyson Kozak96 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Defensemen Goalies
33 Ryan Johnson4 Bowen Byram1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
25 Owen Power10 Henri Jokiharju 47 James Reimer
78 Jacob Bryson 75 Connor Clifton 
8 Dennis Gilbert23 Mattias Samuelsson 
 
 
 

News and notes

1. After emphasizing the small details following Saturday’s loss to Utah, the Sabres went to work on execution during Sunday’s practice.

Ruff challenged players to make correct reads offensively on rush drills and coached one drill from the along the offensive blue line, a point of emphasis after offside entries proved costly against Utah.

But while focus on detail was high, so was the energy out of a group that is looking to work its way out of an 0-4-2 stretch. The practice ended with a shootout drill, during which Johnson earned a hearty cheer from teammates for scoring on a backhand attempt. The team crowded around Mattias Samuelsson after he scored to end the drill.

“We have a stretch right now of probably five games every second day, kind of thing,” forward Beck Malenstyn said. “And it really does you no good to dwell on a mistake. Address it, absolutely, look to see what that solution is, and then take it from there.

“I think [Ruff] does a great job of that – we address the issues, we look at the solutions, and it allows the guys to be able to turn the page. Like I said, you can’t dwell on it. We can’t come in here and be sulking. It’s that next-day, next-page mentality. Go to work and right those wrongs.”

2. Malenstyn was asked after practice about his second-period fight with Utah defenseman Michael Kesselring. The fight was the result of a hard, clean hit from Malenstyn on Kesselring along the end boards, one of seven hits Malenstyn was credited with in the loss.

“There’s moments in games where things happen,” he said. “It was a time where, you know, I wasn’t overly concerned with having to answer the bell for it. We were down two at the time, and just wanted to turn the tides with some energy. In other situations, maybe the score’s flipped, you probably don’t have to. It’s kind of a read-and-react scenario.

“I would say fighting as a whole in the game has gotten to a pretty manageable point, so it’s going to happen every once in a while. Guys don’t love getting hit, even if it’s clean. Every once in a while, you have to answer those bells.”

Practice sound

Beck Malenstyn addresses the media

Nicolas Aube-Kubel addresses the media

Ryan Johnson addresses the media

Up next

The homestand continues against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. Tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

