Practice Report | Johnson skates alongside Byram, talks season so far with Rochester

Ryan Johnson will have hindsight on his side when the time comes for him to join the Buffalo Sabres’ lineup, an opportunity that could be nearing after Johnson was recalled for the first time this season on Thursday.

Johnson practiced Sunday on a defense pair with Bowen Byram as captain Rasmus Dahlin remained sidelined. Dahlin, who has been out since leaving last Tuesday’s game with back spasms, watched the session from the bench.

Johnson, a first-round pick by the Sabres in 2019, was called upon to play 41 games for the Sabres last season as a first-year pro following a four-year collegiate career with the University of Minnesota. It was an early introduction to the professional habits and day-in, day-out intensity that come with professional hockey.

“Every game is huge for every team,” Johnson said. “Taking the way the guys prepare, the way some of the guys here work on extra things. It seems like it is next level in terms of preparation and just that pro attitude, I guess.”

The stint also offered a glimpse of the success Johnson can experience at the NHL level. The Sabres outscored opponents 22-17 when he was on the ice at 5-on-5 and owned a 52.5-percent share of shot attempts – the second-best mark among Sabres defensemen last season. Johnson had seven assists of his own and averaged 13:52 of ice time.

Buffalo added a physical dimension to its D corps this offseason with the signing of Dennis Gilbert, which – along with the trade for Bowen Byram at last year’s deadline – gave the team eight veterans on the roster to open the season. Johnson started the year in Rochester as a result, where the organization had high hopes for the 23-year-old.

“He should be the best rush defender in the American Hockey League if that’s where he ends up,” Rochester assistant coach Nathan Paetsch said this summer. “He has the ability to do that, and he’s taken steps towards that. … He should dominate games and never actually have to defend because nobody gets through the neutral zone against him.”

Johnson has made good on his coaches’ expectations to start this season, homing on his defensive games as he played heavy minutes for the Amerks. His plus-5 rating is tied for the best mark among Rochester defensemen.

“Defensively, I’m getting more steady,” Johnson said. “Just being able to use my body more to box guys out, being able to close on guys quickly. Definitely learning more of how to do that. Still improving and got a ways to go.”

Here’s more from Sunday’s practice.