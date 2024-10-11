Practice Report | News and notes from Friday's skate at KeyBank Center

Owen Power and Jordan Greenway took maintenance days ahead of Saturday's game.

practice
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Sabres were back on the ice at KeyBank Center on Friday afternoon in preparation for a Saturday showdown with the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

Jordan Greenway and Owen Power took maintenance days, though Greenway did skate prior to the start of practice. Power led the Sabres in ice time on Thursday (24:04) and had three blocked shots. Greenway skated 15:21, including 4:13 shorthanded.

Here’s what you need to know from Friday’s skate.

Friday’s practice lines

Lines and pairs - Oct. 11, 2024

 

Forwards  
9 Zach Benson72 Tage Thompson89 Alex Tuch
77 JJ Peterka24 Dylan Cozens22 Jack Quinn
20 Jiri Kulich71 Ryan McLeod17 Jason Zucker
29 Beck Malenstyn19 Peyton Krebs 81 Sam Lafferty
Defensemen Goalies
26 Rasmus Dahlin75 Connor Clifton1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
4 Bowen Byram10 Henri Jokiharju27 Devon Levi
23 Mattias Samuelsson8 Dennis Gilbert 
78 Jacob Bryson 
 
 
 

News and notes

1. JJ Peterka skated with the team for the third consecutive day. His status for Saturday’s game will be determined in the morning.

Peterka sustained a concussion as the result of an open-ice hit from New Jersey Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon during the team’s game in Prague, Czechia last Saturday. He has skated with the team since Wednesday but did not play in Thursday’s home opener.

2. Peterka spent Friday’s practice on a line with Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn. The three players were frequent linemates during Peterka and Quinn’s rookie season in 2022-23.

3. The Sabres turned the page following their 3-1 loss to the Kings on Thursday, a game they dominated in terms of shots (33-23) and high-danger scoring chances (20-6, according to Natural Stat Trick) but lost on a third-period hat trick from Anze Kopitar.

Ryan McLeod had two of the Sabres’ best chances while the team was shorthanded during the first period. Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper made a highlight-reel, lunging stick save on a wrap-around attempt by McLeod, then turned away McLeod’s backhand attempt on a penalty shot 16 seconds later.

McLeod spoke after practice about the importance of focusing on the process versus the result when looking back on Thursday’s game. He was part of an Edmonton team that started last season 2-9-1 but went on to play in the Stanley Cup Final.

“I think as a group, we’re just trying to be a process-based group,” he said. “I think we improved a lot from our games in Prague. So, you’ve got to take that as a positive and I think on most nights we probably come away with two points there – at least a point. So, we’ve just got to stick with it and build on the positives of that game.”

Practice sound

Ryan McLeod addresses the media

Up next

The Sabres host the Panthers at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are available here.

Find tune-in information for every Sabres game this season here.

