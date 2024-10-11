Practice Report | News and notes from Friday's skate at KeyBank Center

News and notes

1. JJ Peterka skated with the team for the third consecutive day. His status for Saturday’s game will be determined in the morning.

Peterka sustained a concussion as the result of an open-ice hit from New Jersey Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon during the team’s game in Prague, Czechia last Saturday. He has skated with the team since Wednesday but did not play in Thursday’s home opener.

2. Peterka spent Friday’s practice on a line with Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn. The three players were frequent linemates during Peterka and Quinn’s rookie season in 2022-23.

3. The Sabres turned the page following their 3-1 loss to the Kings on Thursday, a game they dominated in terms of shots (33-23) and high-danger scoring chances (20-6, according to Natural Stat Trick) but lost on a third-period hat trick from Anze Kopitar.

Ryan McLeod had two of the Sabres’ best chances while the team was shorthanded during the first period. Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper made a highlight-reel, lunging stick save on a wrap-around attempt by McLeod, then turned away McLeod’s backhand attempt on a penalty shot 16 seconds later.

McLeod spoke after practice about the importance of focusing on the process versus the result when looking back on Thursday’s game. He was part of an Edmonton team that started last season 2-9-1 but went on to play in the Stanley Cup Final.

“I think as a group, we’re just trying to be a process-based group,” he said. “I think we improved a lot from our games in Prague. So, you’ve got to take that as a positive and I think on most nights we probably come away with two points there – at least a point. So, we’ve just got to stick with it and build on the positives of that game.”