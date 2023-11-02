Practice Report | A look at the Sabres’ top storylines 10 games into the season

The Buffalo Sabres returned to practice Thursday on a two-game winning streak after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center.

The Sabres improved to 5-5-0 through the first 10 games of the regular season and found a way to pull off the win despite not feeling their best.

Granato was proud of the team’s response in the third period, which saw the Sabres tally three unanswered goals by Owen Power, Tage Thompson, and Brandon Biro to open their home-and-home series with the Flyers with a win.

“The fact that we were opportunistic, I was very happy because that’s what we talked about after the second period,” Granato said. “We don’t have to feel good to win a hockey game. There’s going to be lots of nights when you don’t feel good, and we all know that. When you don’t, you want to minimize on the other side what comes against you and be ready for your opportunity, and we were.”