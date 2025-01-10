Practice Report | Samuelsson remains absent due to illness, unlikely to play Saturday

Notes from Friday's practice at KeyBank Center.

By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Mattias Samuelsson remained absent from the Buffalo Sabres’ practice at KeyBank Center on Friday due to an illness and is not expected to play against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, coach Lindy Ruff said.

Samuelsson missed Thursday’s win over the Senators, joining Beck Malenstyn and Jacob Bryson as the third Sabres player to miss a game due to illness over the past week. Bryson returned to the lineup in Ottawa and skated 11:21.

“Still pretty sick,” Ruff said of Samuelsson. “Probably ruled out for tomorrow.”

Malenstyn, who has missed the past two games, was back on the ice for practice but remains questionable for Saturday’s game.

“I would say low on energy,” Ruff said. “Got to make a decision on him.”

Here’s more from Friday’s skate.

Friday's practice lines

 

Forwards  
17 Jason Zucker24 Dylan Cozens72 Tage Thompson
77 JJ Peterka71 Ryan McLeod89 Alex Tuch
9 Zach Benson19 Peyton Krebs22 Jack Quinn
96 Nicolas Aube-Kubel48 Tyson Kozak81 Sam Lafferty
29 Beck Malenstyn
Defensemen Goalies
26 Rasmus Dahlin4 Bowen Byram1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
78 Jacob Bryson10 Henri Jokiharju47 James Reimer
25 Owen Power75 Connor Clifton 
8 Dennis Gilbert  
 
 
 

News and notes

1. If Malenstyn does remain out against the Kraken, the Sabres could opt to stick with the 11-forward, seven-defenseman lineup that played in Ottawa on Saturday.

The benefit of the 11-7 split, Ruff explained, is extra minutes for the middle-six forwards – which can lead to more of a rhythm in their game. Eight forwards skated 15 minutes or more in Ottawa, whereas six forwards hit that threshold in the previous game against Washington.

The risk is those ice times running too high in the event of an injury – a situation the Sabres narrowly avoided against the Senators, when Jason Zucker left the game early but returned before the end of the first period.

“The negative is, if you get in a game where you get a lot of penalties or you lose somebody, then you get yourself in a little bit of trouble,” Ruff said.

2. The 11-7 split allowed both Bryson and Dennis Gilbert to step into the lineup. The latter’s presence proved crucial opposite Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, whose trademark play-to-the-edge style included in an early hit that briefly sent Zucker to the dressing room.

Gilbert challenged Tkachuk shortly after the hit on Zucker and ended up fighting the Senators captain during the third period after laying a hard hit of his own on defenseman Nick Jensen.

“I think he filled his role to a T,” Ruff said. “I think having him in the lineup, he went after Tkachuk right afterwards down on the end, Tkachuk didn’t want anything to do with it. And that’s the response you want. I think he’s the one guy that will get his nose in for everybody.”

Ruff also complimented Gilbert’s preparedness and acceptance of his role. The defenseman has dressed for just two games since Dec. 20 but had a combined five hits in those contests and was not on the ice for a goal against.

“It’s hard a lot of times for a guy to be a good teammate when he’s in and out,” Ruff said. “Every player is frustrated when they don’t play, don’t get the call, they don’t get to play every night. I think that part of it is understanding your role and the other part is, when you do get in, play really well and make it really hard for the coaches to take you out.

“But he has been a great teammate. He’s well-liked in the room. He understands that he’s probably not going to be in every night. But when he’s in, he said, ‘I’ll do whatever you need.’”

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

Up next

The Sabres open a three-game homestand against the Seattle Kraken at 4 p.m. on Saturday. It will be Kids Takeover Day at KeyBank Center, with young fans assuming roles such as junior reporter, in-arena host, and more.

Coverage on MSG begins at 3:30 p.m.

