Practice Notebook | How the Sabres roster is shaping up ahead of the NHL roster deadline

Buffalo opens the 2023-24 campaign vs. the New York Rangers on Thursday at KeyBank Center.

buf_practicereport_zachbenson_10092023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres practiced Monday at KeyBank Center with the players that will comprise their 23-man roster to start the regular season.

As the Sabres focus on preparing for their regular season opener Thursday, let’s take a look at the main storylines ahead of the NHL’s 23-man roster deadline at 5 p.m.

1. The forwards

Here is how the forward group lined up at practice:

October 9, 2023
53 Jeff Skinner
72 Tage Thompson
89 Alex Tuch
77 JJ Peterka
24 Dylan Cozens
71 Victor Olofsson
12 Jordan Greenway
37 Casey Mittelstadt
9 Zach Benson
28 Zemgus Girgensons
19 Peyton Krebs
21 Kyle Okposo
93 Matt Savoie
17 Tyson Jost

Before the Sabres took the ice, Adams made it clear that he believes Zach Benson has earned an opportunity on the opening night roster. The staff will then monitor the situation over the next few weeks to decide what is best for both the team and Benson.

“We want to be forced into making hard decisions, and if someone clearly deserves an opportunity, we’re going to do what we think is right to help us win hockey games,” Adams said. “For me, Zach Benson came in from the start of rookie camp right through the last game a couple days ago and proved that he deserves this opportunity.”

Benson tallied seven points (4+3) in six preseason games, making an impact across the lineup while playing alongside several teammates. His ability to stand out and produce when playing against NHL veterans later in the preseason earned him a chance at continued evaluation.

“He’s really done a nice job regardless of what line he’s on or what player he’s been with of being additive to the line,” Adams said. "That might mean a play in the D zone where he makes a little smart chip out to space. It’s not just about offense. So, that’s what for me really got to believe is the right thing moving forward for him. And he earned it. He’s done a great job.”

Matt Savoie continued practicing Monday after returning from an upper-body injury on Friday. He is expected to join Jack Quinn on injured reserve to begin the season.

2. The defensemen

Here were the defense pairs:

26 Rasmus Dahlin
23 Mattias Samuelsson
25 Owen Power
10 Henri Jokiharju
6 Erik Johnson
75 Connor Clifton
78 Jacob Bryson

Jacob Bryson was the seventh defenseman on the ice for the Sabres after coach Don Granato shared how he has grown from last season and looked strong in his four preseason contests.

“He has used the offseason to step back, I think, and gain experience from a real challenging season a year ago,” Granato said following Saturday’s practice. “[He] didn’t look like himself at times when you compare it to the season before and had a tough time getting out of it.

“Through this camp, he’s really played very, very well. I think he had four exhibition games early and was really good in all of those. He looks like a different guy.”

Erik Johnson and Connor Clifton will make their regular season debuts after coming to Buffalo during free agency. The pair skated together for the second practice in a row after previously seeing time alongside Dahlin and Mattias Samuelsson.

3. The goaltenders

The Sabres will go into the regular season carrying three goaltenders in Eric Comrie, Devon Levi, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. After conversations, Adams felt it was the best decision for the team at this point in time.

“We believe we have three NHL goaltenders which is a great thing to have and there’s a lot of conversations that I’ve had in the summer right through to yesterday about options and different things,” he said. “... We felt the best decision for the Buffalo Sabres was to have the three on our roster.”