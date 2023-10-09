Practice Notebook | How the Sabres roster is shaping up ahead of the NHL roster deadline

Before the Sabres took the ice, Adams made it clear that he believes Zach Benson has earned an opportunity on the opening night roster. The staff will then monitor the situation over the next few weeks to decide what is best for both the team and Benson.

“We want to be forced into making hard decisions, and if someone clearly deserves an opportunity, we’re going to do what we think is right to help us win hockey games,” Adams said. “For me, Zach Benson came in from the start of rookie camp right through the last game a couple days ago and proved that he deserves this opportunity.”

Benson tallied seven points (4+3) in six preseason games, making an impact across the lineup while playing alongside several teammates. His ability to stand out and produce when playing against NHL veterans later in the preseason earned him a chance at continued evaluation.

“He’s really done a nice job regardless of what line he’s on or what player he’s been with of being additive to the line,” Adams said. "That might mean a play in the D zone where he makes a little smart chip out to space. It’s not just about offense. So, that’s what for me really got to believe is the right thing moving forward for him. And he earned it. He’s done a great job.”

Matt Savoie continued practicing Monday after returning from an upper-body injury on Friday. He is expected to join Jack Quinn on injured reserve to begin the season.