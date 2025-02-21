Practice Report | Dahlin, Jokiharju return as Sabres resume play at full strength

The Buffalo Sabres were back at full strength for practice at LECOM Harborcenter on Friday, their final tune-up before returning to game action against the New York Rangers on Saturday evening.

Rasmus Dahlin and Henri Jokiharju were back on the ice after both defensemen played three games at the 4 Nations Face-Off – as was Tage Thompson, who made the last-minute trip to Boston to serve as an emergency option for Team USA’s finale against Canada on Thursday.

Thompson didn’t end up dressing for the game – an electric 3-2 win for Canada that ended on Connor McDavid’s overtime goal – but the experience left a mark nonetheless.

“That’s a big goal of mine is to make that team,” Thompson said. “Being there and watching it, feeling the emotion and energy in the building, makes you want to be on that team even more.

“Obviously, it was cool watching it on TV, but it was another animal being there live and feeling the energy from the crowd and the passion. To be able to picture yourself on the ice gives you chills. That would be pretty amazing.”

Along with the returning 4 Nations players, the Sabres have no injuries to report coming out of the two-week break. Forwards Beck Malenstyn and Jordan Greenway and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson – all of whom had missed varying amounts of time going into the break – were full participants in practice and are expected to be available on Saturday.

“We’ve had three real good days on the ice,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “I thought today was a good day. So, guys are looking forward to getting going.”

Here’s more from Friday’s skate.