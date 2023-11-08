Practice Report | Cozens returns to practice with Sabres in non-contact jersey

Dylan Cozens was back on the ice for practice Wednesday as the Sabres returned home after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday at PNC Arena.

The forward appeared in a yellow non-contact jersey and wore a full face shield in his first practice back since sustaining an upper-body injury during a fight in the final minutes of Buffalo’s 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers last Friday.

Cozens received a cross-checking penalty and a five-minute major for fighting the Flyers’ Garnet Hathaway as tensions were high in what Cozens and the team considered to be a disappointing performance at KeyBank Center.

“The situation probably didn’t call for it there. I let my frustration get the best of me,” Cozens. “I kind of went after him and it escalated a lot quicker than I had prepared myself for. I think I need to know who I’m going up against and be a little smarter next time, for sure. It’s definitely unneeded at the end of a game like that. So, I learned my lesson and it probably won’t happen like that again.”

Cozens hopes to be in a full-contact jersey for Thursday’s practice and ready to play by this weekend. Sabres coach Don Granato said the coaching staff will reassess the situation Thursday and go from there. The team was without forwards JJ Peterka, Alex Tuch, and Tyson Jost for practice Wednesday, all of whom took maintenance days.

“I think it’s only fair to just give him some time. I know he was excited to get back on the ice today. He’s not a guy that can stay off the ice too long,” Granato said. “We had three guys take maintenance days today, too – Peterka, [Tuch] and Jost. We’ll just see where everybody’s at tomorrow and go from there.”