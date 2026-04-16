Ruff provides injury updates, talks playoff history with Boston

Bad-blood rivalry could be rekindled in Round 1

The Sabres and Bruins will have a chance to rekindle their once-fierce rivalry. It’s one that hasn’t been played on the Stanley Cup Playoffs stage since 2010, but the Sabres and Bruins have played eight playoff series against each other.

“It might take just one play inside the game to develop bad blood,” said Ruff, who played in three of those series and coached two more.

Ruff said it historically mirrored an “arms race” with the two teams jostling to see who could bring a tougher group to the fight.

While there’s ample skill on both teams, there’s an underlying physicality that’s made the Sabres and Bruins successful. It’s an element the Sabres thrived with during the regular season, highlighted by a 3-0-1 record against the Tampa Bay Lightning, who use a physical style to disrupt other teams.

The Bruins’ fourth line of Tanner Jeannot, Sean Kuraly and Mark Kastelic like to play with a physical edge. Defenseman Nikita Zadorov and Kastelic finished first and second, respectively, in penalty minutes in the NHL, while Beck Malenstyn ranked fifth in the league with 282 hits – the Sabres’ single-season record.

While the series may not resemble the old bloodbaths the Sabres and Bruins used to have, some of these new pieces could reinvigorate the rivalry.

“At times, we've been a real, physical team,” Ruff said. “I think that's been part of our strength where we can wear people down. Part of our goal is to try be physical, be hard, go through people. I think their answer is the same.

“This is always the time of the year where everything gets elevated. Some of the guys that maybe aren't quite as tenacious become tenacious. ... That's the fun part about the playoffs.”