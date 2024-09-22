At the Horn | Sabres 7 - Penguins 3

JJ Peterka’s hat trick powered the Buffalo Sabres to a 7-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in their preseason opener at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

The Sabres scored seven straight goals after falling behind 1:08 into the contest, including five in a span of 5:26 during the second period.

Henri Jokiharju (1+2), Dylan Cozens (1+1) and Owen Power (1+1) also had multi-point games for the Sabres. Sam Lafferty also added a goal.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen played the full game for Buffalo and stopped 15 of 18 shots.