Early penalties prove costly in loss to Flyers

The Flyers extended their lead to 3-0 just 2:08 into the second period when defenseman Egor Zamula lofted a shot that deflected off a Sabres’ player stick, then continued to bounce on its way into the Buffalo net.

Penalties arose again for the Sabres as they attempted to fight their way back into the game. They earned two power plays in the middle period, but both times were penalized within the next minute to bring play back to 4-on-4. On the latter occasion, Travis Konecny scored the Flyers’ fourth goal of the night to complete a 2-on-0 rush.

“Unfortunately, it’s something that we’re still battling with,” Sabres forward Jason Zucker said regarding the team’s penalties. “But we’ve got to figure it out and we’ve got to figure it out quick, because we’re taking too many and it’s biting us too many times now.”

Added Ruff: “It comes down to ice time. If we’re going to take those type of penalties, the ice time’s got to get less. Sometimes maybe you won’t play. But it’s got to be a harsher message.”

Rasmus Dahlin scored a power-play goal on a one-timer from the point to put the Sabres on the board with 9:54 remaining. Ryan McLeod scored their second goal from the blue paint with 1:05 on the clock and goalie Devon Levi pulled for an extra attacker. The comeback bid ended when Konecny scored into an empty net during the final minute.

Levi made 27 saves for the Sabres, who were outshot 32-25 against a Flyers team that paid special attention to defending their own net.

“I’m going to give them credit,” Ruff said of the Flyers. “They had great sticks, they were good in shot lanes. Their small details were better than ours today.”

Here’s more from the loss in Philadelphia.