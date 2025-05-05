Season in Review | Peyton Krebs

Every day through early May, Sabres.com will be recapping each player’s performance with all the numbers, highlights, quotations and content that tell the story of their 2024-25 season.
Peyton Krebs, C
81 GP | 10 G | 18 A | 28 P | +1
The forward earned Lindy Ruff's trust with his hardworking play.
Krebs proved to be an ideal fit for a Lindy Ruff-coached team, impressing the Sabres’ bench boss with his relentless motor and team-first approach.
The 24-year-old was rewarded with a mainstay role in the Buffalo lineup. He played a career-high 81 games, often centering the checking fourth line alongside Beck Malenstyn, and ranked third on the team with 136 hits.
His offense picked up as the year progressed, too. Krebs scored six of his career-high 10 goals and 12 points in the final 22 games.
Krebs led the Sabres with a plus-9 penalty differential. His 29 drawn penalties were tied for 11th in the NHL alongside household names such as Mark Scheifele, Leon Draisaitl, and Nico Hischier.
“I just want to play for the team, play for wins, and it's nice to get rewarded by Lindy. Just trying to listen to what he has to say and build my game off that. Just trying to get better every day, have a lot of fun and keep it up.” – Krebs following an overtime win in Boston on March 17 in which he scored a goal and skated 17:26.
“There’s not been a job too big or too small. I think he’s the one guy that embraces every shift he’s on the ice. It doesn’t matter (what his job is). He’s played almost every position. He’s played up and down the lineup. He’s been on the power play, he’s been on the penalty kill, and he’s taken big faceoffs. But he looks at every opportunity he’s on the ice as an opportunity to help the team. And I think as a young player – as a younger player – he’s had to earn almost everything from where he came from, where he was drafted, now to earning his way. And I can say that he tries to earn his way every time he gets on the ice.” – Ruff ahead of the Sabres' season finale on April 17.
Krebs is signed through 2025-26, after which he is scheduled to hit restricted free agency.