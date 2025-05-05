Season in Review | Peyton Krebs

They said it

“I just want to play for the team, play for wins, and it's nice to get rewarded by Lindy. Just trying to listen to what he has to say and build my game off that. Just trying to get better every day, have a lot of fun and keep it up.” – Krebs following an overtime win in Boston on March 17 in which he scored a goal and skated 17:26.

“There’s not been a job too big or too small. I think he’s the one guy that embraces every shift he’s on the ice. It doesn’t matter (what his job is). He’s played almost every position. He’s played up and down the lineup. He’s been on the power play, he’s been on the penalty kill, and he’s taken big faceoffs. But he looks at every opportunity he’s on the ice as an opportunity to help the team. And I think as a young player – as a younger player – he’s had to earn almost everything from where he came from, where he was drafted, now to earning his way. And I can say that he tries to earn his way every time he gets on the ice.” – Ruff ahead of the Sabres' season finale on April 17.