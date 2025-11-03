‘It all starts with our pressure’ | Sabres’ penalty kill thriving as NHL's best 

Conor Timmins, Mattias Samuelsson forming formidable shorthanded duo.

By Tyler Millen
The Buffalo Sabres’ penalty kill was tested three times during the third period of a 3-3 game with the Washington Capitals on Saturday, including a kill with 3:12 remaining.

The Sabres stood tall on all three opportunities, shutting down the Capitals’ power play – which heavily involves all-time leading scorer Alex Ovechkin – without allowing a single scoring chance.

That’s just one example of the Sabres’ penalty kill – tied with the Philadelphia Flyers at an NHL-leading 90.5 percent (38-for-42) – acting as a game-changing catalyst.

“We've been trying to work on it since Day 1, knowing it's been something that we need to improve,” Ruff said. “There's been some structure change to it. (Conor) Timmins has been a big acquisition for the kill. Our stand at the (blue) line the other night was excellent; we didn't give them a lot of easy entries. (Mattias) Samuelsson has been so good when they're coming down his side. (Jordan) Greenway back has helped us out.”

“... Those three kills we had [Saturday], the three late ones, from a structure and a sense of desperation killing, were excellent.”

The defensemen, Timmins and Samuelsson, have been key cogs in the standout unit, emerging as two of the NHL’s strongest penalty killers. Timmins ranks first in shorthanded shot blocks (11), per Natural Stat Trick, and sixth in total shorthanded time on ice (47:08).

“Just getting in the lane,” Timmins said of his blocks. “Obviously, our whole group's been really committed to that, and it's been a big reason for success on our kill.”

Awareness of a team’s top shooter has been key. On multiple occasions on Saturday, Greenway hovered mere feet away from Ovechkin, taking him away as an option. The Sabres have also communicated about positioning, anticipated seam passes before they’ve happened and chosen the right moments to attack puck carriers and force turnovers.

“It all starts with our pressure,” Timmins said. “I think when we're pressuring the puck and aggressive and making sure we get 200-foot clears, that's when we’re at our best.”

Buffalo has limited opposing power plays’ Grade-A scoring chances in the slot, and that work starts at the blue line; Ruff praised Samuelsson for his derailing zone entries early in the season.

Lindy Ruff - November 3, 2025

“I think we're doing a good job challenging the entries,” Samuelsson said. “I think that's where it starts, obviously, and then in zone, just limiting their big plays, the plays they want to go to. And if they are getting chances, it’s a ‘C’ chance instead of what they’re mainly looking for.”

Samuelsson, who Ruff called "a beast," is tied for seventh in shorthanded shot blocks (7) and has brought a physical edge, too, ranking second leaguewide with seven hits on the penalty kill.

“Sometimes the power-play guys don't expect to get hit, so you can catch them off guard,” the alternate captain said. “If you can knock someone down or disrupt the play, (it) maybe gives your penalty killers a couple extra seconds while he's out of position to make a play and kill more of the penalty.”

Timmins and Samuelsson work with a group of veteran penalty-killing forwards as well. Ryan McLeod (39:52) and Alex Tuch (36:07) – who led the NHL with six shorthanded goals last year – have handled heavy workloads.

And those skaters have worked in front of elite-level goaltending, as Alex Lyon leads the NHL with 7.03 goals saved above expected while shorthanded, according to Evolving-Hockey. The Sabres, as a team, own a league-leading .943 shorthanded save percentage.

With all those forces working together, Buffalo has ridden shorthanded success to a 5-4-3 start this season.

“Our goal is just to be the best version of ourselves possible,” Timmins said. “I don't know if we were necessarily chasing numbers or anything like that, but every guy's just looking to contribute and do their job.”

Here’s more from Monday’s skate at KeyBank Center.

Zucker, Kulich doubtful for Tuesday

Both Jason Zucker and Jiri Kulich were absent from practice on Monday and are doubtful for Tuesday’s game against Utah, Ruff said.

Zucker is dealing with illness, Kulich with a non-injury health issue. It’s been a lingering problem for Kulich, who took just one shift in Saturday’s third period.

With 13 forwards on his active roster, Ruff said the Sabres may need to add one for the Utah game. Alternatively, they could dress 11 forwards and a seventh defenseman (Jacob Bryson).

Rosen rises to the occasion

Isak Rosen was recalled from Rochester on Friday and made an immediate impact on Saturday, in his 16th NHL game, with his first career goal.

Rosen, among the AHL’s leaders with 12 points this season, skated on the third line with Kulich and Jack Quinn. He also played on the first power-play unit and took a shift during 3-on-3 overtime.

“There's really an air of confidence,” Ruff said, comparing this to Rosen’s previous promotions. “He doesn’t seem like one of those nervous first-year kids you’re going to put in the lineup and you're going to give a try. I think he's had a couple opportunities and knew that he could have been better. I think he's using this one, with the way he played in Rochester, to really take advantage.

“We're putting him in a pretty big spot, and so far, he's responded. It was a big goal for us. He had another opportunity inside that game to score. I think he's really skating well. I think he knows his strength is his skating and some of the finesse plays he can make, along with his shot, which I think he proved the other night can be a weapon for him.”

