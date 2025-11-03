‘It all starts with our pressure’ | Sabres’ penalty kill thriving as NHL's best 

The Buffalo Sabres’ penalty kill was tested three times during the third period of a 3-3 game with the Washington Capitals on Saturday, including a kill with 3:12 remaining.

The Sabres stood tall on all three opportunities, shutting down the Capitals’ power play – which heavily involves all-time leading scorer Alex Ovechkin – without allowing a single scoring chance.

That’s just one example of the Sabres’ penalty kill – tied with the Philadelphia Flyers at an NHL-leading 90.5 percent (38-for-42) – acting as a game-changing catalyst.

“We've been trying to work on it since Day 1, knowing it's been something that we need to improve,” Ruff said. “There's been some structure change to it. (Conor) Timmins has been a big acquisition for the kill. Our stand at the (blue) line the other night was excellent; we didn't give them a lot of easy entries. (Mattias) Samuelsson has been so good when they're coming down his side. (Jordan) Greenway back has helped us out.”

“... Those three kills we had [Saturday], the three late ones, from a structure and a sense of desperation killing, were excellent.”

The defensemen, Timmins and Samuelsson, have been key cogs in the standout unit, emerging as two of the NHL’s strongest penalty killers. Timmins ranks first in shorthanded shot blocks (11), per Natural Stat Trick, and sixth in total shorthanded time on ice (47:08).

“Just getting in the lane,” Timmins said of his blocks. “Obviously, our whole group's been really committed to that, and it's been a big reason for success on our kill.”

Awareness of a team’s top shooter has been key. On multiple occasions on Saturday, Greenway hovered mere feet away from Ovechkin, taking him away as an option. The Sabres have also communicated about positioning, anticipated seam passes before they’ve happened and chosen the right moments to attack puck carriers and force turnovers.

“It all starts with our pressure,” Timmins said. “I think when we're pressuring the puck and aggressive and making sure we get 200-foot clears, that's when we’re at our best.”

Buffalo has limited opposing power plays’ Grade-A scoring chances in the slot, and that work starts at the blue line; Ruff praised Samuelsson for his derailing zone entries early in the season.