At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Senators 0

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 35 saves for his second shutout of the season and Ryan McLeod had a goal and two assists in the Buffalo Sabres’ 4-0 win over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

Jack Quinn, an Ottawa native, scored a pair of goals in the victory. Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, who won their second straight game following a 4-3 shootout victory over Washington at home on Monday.

McLeod’s season-high three points came one game after the Sabres lost center Jiri Kulich to a lower-body injury. He skated 20:15 – his second-highest ice time this season behind the 21:44 he skated on Monday – and had five shots while winning 12 of 22 faceoffs.

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff had spoken Wednesday about how McLeod would be counted on in Kulich’s absence.

“He becomes real important, obviously,” Ruff said. “We need him to really play the way he did the other night (against Washington) – defend well, use his speed.”

Anton Forsberg made 17 saves for Ottawa.