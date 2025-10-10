At the Horn | Rangers 4 - Sabres 0

The Buffalo Sabres fell 4-0 in their season opener against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

Buffalo outshot New York 37-32 but went 0-for-4 on the power play in the loss, trailing 1-0 for most of the contest following an Alexis Lafreniere goal midway through the first period.

The Rangers finally extended their lead on a goal from Carson Soucy with 5:14 remaining, then tacked on two more goals from J.T. Miller and Adam Fox.

Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves for the shutout.

The Sabres were playing without two starters on defense in Owen Power (illness) and Michael Kesselring (undisclosed injury) along with forward Zach Benson, who was out after taking a puck to the face during practice on Wednesday.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was also sidelined with a lower-body injury and is considered week to week. Alex Lyon started in his absence and made 29 saves on 32 shots.

Sabres forward Josh Norris also left the game in the third period with a lower-body injury.