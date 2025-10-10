Sabres can’t crack Shesterkin in season-opening loss

The Buffalo Sabres opened their 2025-26 season with a 4-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday at KeyBank Center.

Despite rebounding well from a slow first period and trailing by just one goal for most of the night, the Sabres couldn’t break through against one of the best in the business, Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin. Buffalo got 37 shots on the former Vezina Trophy winner and outshot New York 26-17 over the final 40 minutes.

“Hell of a goalie,” said Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin. “We’ve just got to put the puck in, and the whole game looks different. We had our chances.”

Whereas New York already had a game under its belt, Tuesday’s shutout loss to Pittsburgh, these Sabres were playing their first game together as an 18-man unit.

“They had played two days ago; it’s a pretty good team, and they lost, so you just knew that they were gonna come in hungry,” said goalie Alex Lyon, who made 29 saves in his Sabres debut. “I think that first one, you’ve just got to get reacclimated to the speed. You can play as many preseason games as you want, and it’s just never the same.”