Benson tallies first NHL points as Sabres fall to Islanders 

News Feed

buffalo sabres new york islanders game preview lineup starting goaltender

Sabres at Islanders | 5 things to know ahead of Saturday's game
buffalo sabres practice report keybank center october 13 2023 jordan greenway 

Greenway feeling healthy, confident as season kicks off
buffalo sabres new york rangers game recap october 12 2023

Peterka scores lone goal in Sabres’ season-opening loss to Rangers 
buffalo sabres new york rangers game preview october 12 2023 season opener owen power rasmus dahlin

Sabres vs. Rangers | 5 things to know ahead of the season opener
buffalo sabres tage thompson letter to buffalo 2023-24 season opener

Dear Buffalo | A letter from Tage Thompson 
buffalo sabres home opener details bag policy mobile ticketing party in the plaza schedule

What you need to know before attending the Sabres' Home Opener, presented by The BFLO Store
buffalo sabres sign defenseman owen power seven year contract extension october 11 2023

Sabres sign Power to 7-year contract extension
buffalo sabres practice report october 11 2023 regular season slate don granato erik johnson connor clifton

Practice Report | Sabres prepare for season opener at home on Thursday
buffalo sabres zach benson feature october 11 peyton krebs james patrick

'The passion he has is contagious' | Benson's path to the NHL fueled by love for the game
buffalo sabres to wear commemorative rick jeanneret jersey patch

Sabres to wear commemorative "RJ" jersey patch throughout 2023-24 season
buffalo sabres practice report october 10 casey mittelstadt update zach benson roster

Practice Report | News and lineup info from Tuesday's session at KeyBank Center
buffalo sabres announce new 2023 2024 team dog blue

Sabres welcome Blue as team dog for 2023-24 season
buffalo sabres rasmus dahlin contract extension press conference kevyn adams

'This is the city I love' | Dahlin commits to Buffalo with max-term extension
buffalo sabres practice report keybank center october 9 3 roster storylines zach benson rasmus dahlin

Practice Notebook | How the Sabres roster is shaping up ahead of the NHL roster deadline
buffalo sabres sharpen up top headlines october 9 2023 rasmus dahlin zach benson kevyn adams

Sharpen Up | Sabres open 2023-24 season at home Thursday 
buffalo sabres sign defenseman rasmus dahlin eight year contract extension october 9 2023

Sabres sign Dahlin to 8-year contract extension
buffalo sabres practice notes peyton krebs sidney crosby jacob bryson

Krebs continued to show hardnosed identity in preseason finale
buffalo sabres roster moves ryan johnson lukas rousek training camp update

Sabres assign 5 players to Amerks

Benson tallies first NHL points as Sabres fall to Islanders 

Mittelstadt, Greenway score goals as Islanders defeat Sabres 3-2.

buf_gamerecap_atislanders_10142023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

NEW YORK – The trio of Casey Mittelstadt, Jordan Greenway, and Zach Benson combined for a pair of goals for the Buffalo Sabres, but a tally late in the third period by the New York Islanders proved to be the difference as the Sabres fell 3-2 at UBS Arena on Saturday.

Trailing 2-0 in the second, Benson recorded his first NHL point as he entered the Islanders’ zone and passed to Mittelstadt, who found Greenway in front to put Buffalo within one. Early in the third, the line did it again as Benson fed Mittelstadt to tie the score.

After practice on Friday, Greenway reflected on what makes their line work so well together.

“Well, those two are pretty good players, right? So, it's pretty easy to mesh with them,” Greenway said. “But you know, we each bring a different part of the game, which I think complements us very well. I try to bring the physical presence, get on the puck first, create some space for them. And then they can usually find a way to get the puck to the net while I'm around there. So, works pretty well.”

Casey Cizikas’ third-period goal secured the win for New York in its first game of the season. Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri also scored for the Islanders.

Goaltender Devon Levi made 26 saves in net while Ilya Sorokin posted 26 saves on the other end.

How it happened

PERIOD 1

The Sabres’ penalty kill unit went 1-for-1 in the period after Peyton Krebs was called for tripping just 2:24 in after hitting Scott Mayfield’s knee. Erik Johnson, who came out with Buffalo’s first PK group, laid out a big hit on Anders Lee along the wall.

Erik Johnson takes a hit on Anders Lee

Pierre Engvall won a race to the puck in the Sabres’ end and slipped a pass to Nelson as he entered the zone on a 2-on-1. Nelson beat Levi glove side to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead.

Following a Levi save, Nelson took a shot off the rebound that deflected off Palmieri and then off of Connor Clifton’s skate and into the net with 1:42 remaining.

PERIOD 2

Buffalo outshot the Islanders 14-9 in the second, finding the scoresheet 4:15 in.

Surrounded by a swarm of Islanders, Benson crossed the blue line and fed the puck to Mittelstadt in the right circle. Mittelstadt sent a pass across to Greenway, who dragged the puck around Sorokin and backhanded it into the net for his first of the season.

Jordan Greenway puts the Sabres on the board

PERIOD 3

The trio did it again 2:34 into the third as Benson won the puck behind the Islanders’ net and used his feet to get it to Mittelstadt, who buried a backhand shot to tie the score at 2-2.

Casey Mittelstadt ties the game at 2-2

Mittelstadt nearly scored again for the Sabres, hitting the post with 7:53 remaining.

The Islanders took back the lead with 6:20 left in the period. Adam Pelech took a shot from the point and Cizikas tipped it past Levi to put New York up 3-2.

The play was reviewed for a high stick before Buffalo challenged the play for an offside, but the call on the ice stood.

Up Next

The Sabres return home to host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday to open their four-game homestand.

Secure your seats here. 

The game will be exclusively televised on ESPN with faceoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the call on WGR 550.