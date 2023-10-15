Benson tallies first NHL points as Sabres fall to Islanders 

NEW YORK – The trio of Casey Mittelstadt, Jordan Greenway, and Zach Benson combined for a pair of goals for the Buffalo Sabres, but a tally late in the third period by the New York Islanders proved to be the difference as the Sabres fell 3-2 at UBS Arena on Saturday.

Trailing 2-0 in the second, Benson recorded his first NHL point as he entered the Islanders’ zone and passed to Mittelstadt, who found Greenway in front to put Buffalo within one. Early in the third, the line did it again as Benson fed Mittelstadt to tie the score.

After practice on Friday, Greenway reflected on what makes their line work so well together.

“Well, those two are pretty good players, right? So, it's pretty easy to mesh with them,” Greenway said. “But you know, we each bring a different part of the game, which I think complements us very well. I try to bring the physical presence, get on the puck first, create some space for them. And then they can usually find a way to get the puck to the net while I'm around there. So, works pretty well.”

Casey Cizikas’ third-period goal secured the win for New York in its first game of the season. Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri also scored for the Islanders.

Goaltender Devon Levi made 26 saves in net while Ilya Sorokin posted 26 saves on the other end.