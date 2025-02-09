At the Horn | Predators 6 - Sabres 4

The Buffalo Sabres mounted an early comeback but couldn’t overcome a second multi-goal deficit, falling 6-4 to the Nashville Predators on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

Zach Benson's late game-tying goal was overturned for offsides and Nashville ultimately iced the game with an empty netter.

The defeat snapped a four-game winning streak for the Sabres, who next play Feb. 22 after the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Alex Tuch, with a goal and two assists, now has six points in his last two games. Rasmus Dahlin and Bowen Byram recorded one goal and one assist apiece, and Dylan Cozens added a power-play goal.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, starting in net for Buffalo after missing Tuesday’s game with a lower-body injury, made 17 saves on 22 shots.

Tage Thompson also returned to the lineup after being unavailable Tuesday. He skated 18:37 and recorded three shots on goal.

Ryan O'Reilly (0+4), Jonathan Marchessault (1+2), Brady Skjei (2+0) and Filip Forsberg (2+0) each logged multi-point nights for Nashville, while Tommy Novak also scored. Goaltender Justus Annunen stopped 26 of 30 shots.