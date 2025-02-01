At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Predators 3

Jiri Kulich’s second career multi-goal performance, including the game winner with two minutes remaining, propelled the Buffalo Sabres past the Nashville Predators for a 4-3 win Friday at KeyBank Center.

After inducting Rob Ray into their Hall of Fame, the Sabres battled through a back-and-forth affair to earn their second straight victory.

Ryan McLeod and Jason Zucker scored Buffalo’s other goals. Captain Rasmus Dahlin notched a pair of assists and moved into second place all-time among Buffalo defensemen; his 257 helpers trail only Phil Housley (380).

Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 28 of 31 shots for his 17th win of the season.

Brady Skjei tallied a goal and an assist for Nashville, with Luke Evangelista and Tommy Novak also scoring. Goalie Justus Annunen made 23 saves on 27 shots.