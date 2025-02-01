At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Predators 3

Jiri Kulich scored the late game winner in a two-goal night.

Jiri Kulich’s second career multi-goal performance, including the game winner with two minutes remaining, propelled the Buffalo Sabres past the Nashville Predators for a 4-3 win Friday at KeyBank Center.

After inducting Rob Ray into their Hall of Fame, the Sabres battled through a back-and-forth affair to earn their second straight victory.

Ryan McLeod and Jason Zucker scored Buffalo’s other goals. Captain Rasmus Dahlin notched a pair of assists and moved into second place all-time among Buffalo defensemen; his 257 helpers trail only Phil Housley (380).

Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 28 of 31 shots for his 17th win of the season.

Brady Skjei tallied a goal and an assist for Nashville, with Luke Evangelista and Tommy Novak also scoring. Goalie Justus Annunen made 23 saves on 27 shots.

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

McLeod gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead just 2:25 into the game. After Jack Quinn’s slap shot from up high produced a rebound in the crease, McLeod reached the loose puck before Skjei and poked it past Annunen.

Peyton Krebs drew a holding penalty six minutes in to send the Sabres to their first power play, which came up empty.

Shortly after, at 8:41, Kulich doubled Buffalo’s lead with a top-corner snipe on the rush.

Evangelista got Nashville on the board at 10:56, tipping a Justin Barron point shot past Luukkonen.

Zucker went to the box for roughing late in the period. Eleven seconds after Buffalo killed the penalty, Skjei’s point shot hit Alex Tuch in the high slot and bounced over Luukkonen to tie the game 2-2.

Second Period

Novak tipped a Skjei shot to give the Predators at 3-2 lead 2:50 into the period.

Zucker tied it 3-3 at the 12:26 mark on a give-and-go play with Tuch. He carried the puck into the zone, dished it to Tuch at the top of the right circle and drove to the net for a tip-in goal.

A lengthy offensive-zone shift resulted in a Rasmus Dahlin cross-checking penalty and the Predators’ second power play, which Buffalo killed off with one shot allowed.

Nashville held a 23-16 edge in shots on goal and 9-4 in high-danger scoring chances through two periods, per Natural Stat Trick.

Third Period

Kulich was called for a four-minute high-sticking penalty on the period’s opening shift. Buffalo survived the double minor; with 40 seconds remaining, Zach Benson drew an interference call while pursuing a loose puck in Nashville’s zone.

The best chance on Buffalo’s ensuing power play came from Zucker, who received Dahlin’s cross-crease pass before being denied on a point-blank shot.

Kulich scored at 17:56 to give the Sabres a 4-3 lead. He raced down the left side, received Tage Thompson’s feed from the right point and ripped his second goal of the night – and 11th of the season – between Annunen and the near-side post.

In the final minute, Kulich narrowly missed a shot at the empty net that would’ve secured his first career hat trick. Still, Buffalo successfully defended the 5-on-6 situation to secure the win.

UP NEXT

The four-game homestand continues with a Sunday matinee versus the New Jersey Devils. Tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 12:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 1.

