Rasmus Dahlin will return to the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres against the Montreal Canadiens at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Dahlin missed the Sabres’ 3-1 victory in Boston on Thursday with a lower-body injury and was absent from practice on Friday. He was a full participant in the morning skate on Saturday.

The pregame show on MSG/**MSG+** begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.