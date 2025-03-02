At the Horn | Canadiens 4 - Sabres 2

The Buffalo Sabres saw their six-game home winning streak snapped with a 4-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

The two teams combined for five goals during the second period, during which Buffalo briefly pulled ahead 2-1. Josh Anderson scored the tying goal for Montreal, then Alex Newhook netted the winner with 2.6 seconds left in the period.

Cole Caufield also scored for Montreal during the second period and Jake Evans added an empty-net goal late. Jakub Dobes made 23 saves for the win.

Alex Tuch and Jiri Kulich scored goals for the Sabres. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 25 of 28 shots and had his personal five-game home winning streak snapped.