Sabres to host Sporting Goods Equipment Drive from November 18 to November 23

Donations of new and used sporting goods equipment will be accepted at KeyBank Center

image
By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres are partnering with Modern and Leveling the Playing Field to host a Sporting Goods Equipment Drive benefitting youth sports organizations in Western New York.

Donations of new and used sporting goods equipment will be accepted at KeyBank Center (next to the Account Services desk) between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Tuesday, November 18 to Sunday, November 23.

Find the list of accepted equipment items here.

Fans can also bring donations to these Sabres’ home games:

  • Wednesday, November 19 vs. Calgary
  • Friday, November 21 vs. Chicago
  • Sunday, November 23 vs. Carolina

Fans who donate at any of the games listed above will recieve a co-branded rally towel, and will be entered to win a signed Sabres jersey and tickets to a future Sabres home game.

