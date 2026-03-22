'No job that's too big or small' | Benson, Carrick combine for game winner in L.A.

LOS ANGELES – Tage Thompson shared a slogan his Buffalo Sabres have been living by for the last few months: “Everybody ropes, everyone rides.”
“It just means there’s no job that’s too big or small for you to do out there,” the alternate captain explained. “And I think when everyone out there is doing those little things that aren’t very pretty, but that show the guy next to you that you care about winning, it’s infectious.
The Sabres beat the Los Angeles Kings, 4-1, on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, and the game-deciding sequence provided a great example.
With less than nine minutes remaining in a tied, tight-checking and low-event game, Kings defenseman Joel Edmundson stepped up the wall to lay a hit on Zach Benson. Edmundson connected, but not before the Buffalo winger tapped the puck ahead to linemate Sam Carrick, who took an open lane to the net and scored on a backhand – his fifth goal in eight games with the Sabres, and the game winner in this one.