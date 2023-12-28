Practice Report | Thompson assigned to non-roster list, Girgensons eyes return to lineup  

News from Thursday’s practice at LECOM Harborcenter.

By Katelyn Kardaman
By Katelyn Kardaman

Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson has been assigned to the non-roster list due to a personal reason but is expected to be an option for Saturday’s game against Columbus, coach Don Granato announced Thursday.

Thompson missed Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center.

Fellow forward Zemgus Girgensons is also on track to return after missing the past 16 games with a lower-body injury he sustained against Pittsburgh on Nov. 24.

Girgensons skated in Thompson’s place during Thursday’s practice at LECOM Harborcenter, stepping in between Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch.

Following practice, Granato shared what it will mean for the team to have its alternate captain back in the lineup.

“Getting Zemgus back, he’s a guy that’s at his core a competitive, hard-working guy,” Granato said. “Where we’ve been challenged is in that area. We need more competitive, high-energy working guys. And it’ll be big to get him back, obviously.”

Don Granato addresses the media.

With 23 players currently on the roster, the Sabres will need to make two roster moves in order to activate Girgensons from injured reserve and assign Thompson to the active roster upon their returns.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet has reported that Buffalo has placed forward Tyson Jost on waivers. 

Here’s more from the Sabres’ practice.

1. Here’s how the group lined up:

Forwards

53 Jeff Skinner – 28 Zemgus Girgensons – 89 Alex Tuch

77 JJ Peterka – 24 Dylan Cozens – 22 Jack Quinn

12 Jordan Greenway – 37 Casey Mittelstadt – 9 Zach Benson

71 Victor Olofsson – 19 Peyton Krebs – 21 Kyle Okposo

50 Eric Robinson – 17 Tyson Jost

Defensemen

26 Rasmus Dahlin – 23 Mattias Samuelsson

25 Owen Power – 10 Henri Jokiharju

75 Connor Clifton – 6 Erik Johnson/33 Ryan Johnson

Goalies

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

27 Devon Levi

31 Eric Comrie

2. Granato said the coaching staff was able to run the team through a more intense practice for the first time in a month since the group doesn’t play again until Saturday.

He shared that, in the past, these tough practices have allowed the Sabres to get back to their identity.

“We haven’t had much practice time,” he said. “What I say is intense—we can push the guys hard because we don’t have a game tomorrow. So, they have tomorrow as a recovery day. We haven’t had a practice like that since November.

“It’s just one of those things you go through with the way the schedules are laid out. Some months you don’t have much. Now, having the ability to push in practice today and even a bit tomorrow, is great. … So it’s great to have it and it’s a necessity for us."

3. Hear from Girgensons and Peyton Krebs in Thursday's edition of Sights and Sounds, presented by LECOM.

Presented by LECOM

