Practice Report | Thompson assigned to non-roster list, Girgensons eyes return to lineup  

Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson has been assigned to the non-roster list due to a personal reason but is expected to be an option for Saturday’s game against Columbus, coach Don Granato announced Thursday.

Thompson missed Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center.

Fellow forward Zemgus Girgensons is also on track to return after missing the past 16 games with a lower-body injury he sustained against Pittsburgh on Nov. 24.

Girgensons skated in Thompson’s place during Thursday’s practice at LECOM Harborcenter, stepping in between Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch.

Following practice, Granato shared what it will mean for the team to have its alternate captain back in the lineup.

“Getting Zemgus back, he’s a guy that’s at his core a competitive, hard-working guy,” Granato said. “Where we’ve been challenged is in that area. We need more competitive, high-energy working guys. And it’ll be big to get him back, obviously.”