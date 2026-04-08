Sabres at Rangers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Way back in October, this magical Buffalo Sabres season began against the New York Rangers – with a 4-0 loss.

It can be easy to forget now, given the divergent paths the two teams took this season. The Rangers – perennially a playoff team in recent years – were eliminated last month. The Sabres are vying for an Atlantic Division title with four games to go.

Buffalo got some help to that end on Tuesday in the form of a 6-2 loss for Tampa Bay. Montreal won, meanwhile, setting up our current scenario: the Sabres, Lightning and Canadiens, all tied with 102 points and all having four games left to play.

Needless to say, these last four games will go a long way in determining the Sabres’ first-round playoff opponent – it could be Montreal, Tampa Bay or a wild card team – along with home-ice advantage in Round 1 and beyond.

The puck drops tonight at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.