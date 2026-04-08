Sabres at Rangers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres' push for a division title continues in Manhattan.

4.8_NYR_Power_Away_Web
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Way back in October, this magical Buffalo Sabres season began against the New York Rangers – with a 4-0 loss.

It can be easy to forget now, given the divergent paths the two teams took this season. The Rangers – perennially a playoff team in recent years – were eliminated last month. The Sabres are vying for an Atlantic Division title with four games to go.

Buffalo got some help to that end on Tuesday in the form of a 6-2 loss for Tampa Bay. Montreal won, meanwhile, setting up our current scenario: the Sabres, Lightning and Canadiens, all tied with 102 points and all having four games left to play.

Needless to say, these last four games will go a long way in determining the Sabres’ first-round playoff opponent – it could be Montreal, Tampa Bay or a wild card team – along with home-ice advantage in Round 1 and beyond.

The puck drops tonight at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

TV (nationally): TNT, truTV

Streaming: HBO Max

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

The Sabres did not practice on Tuesday, so check back following the team’s morning skate (scheduled for 11 a.m.) for potential lineup updates.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has started four of the last five games in net, including the win over the Lightning on Monday. He has a .929 save percentage in eight career games against the Rangers.

Numbers to know

  • The Sabres’ 102 points are their most in a single season since their franchise-record 113 in 2006-07.
  • Josh Norris has four points (1+3) in his last four games, including a goal in the win over the Lightning on Saturday.
  • Ryan McLeod has 11 points (5+6) in 10 career matchups with the Rangers.

Scouting the Rangers

20260408 Preview Stats

The Rangers have won five of their last six games, including a combined 12 goals scored in wins over the playoff-contending Red Wings and Capitals this past weekend.

Twenty-year-old rookie Gabe Perreault scored a hat trick in the 4-2 win over the Red Wings on Saturday (which officially clinched the Sabres’ playoff berth). Third-year forward Will Cuylle had his own hat trick in the 8-1 win over the Capitals.

Wednesday marks the Rangers’ final game of the season at Madison Square Garden, so look for starting goaltender Igor Shesterkin to get the start. He’s got a .912 save percentage in 49 games this season.

News Feed

Path to the Playoffs | Standings, tonight's games to watch, and more

Dahlin selected as Sabres' nominee for Masterton Trophy

2025-26 Rick Martin Award Finalists: Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch

Sabres re-commit to defense, pass ‘big test’ vs. Lightning

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Lightning 2

Sabres vs. Lightning | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Injuries and transactions | Thompson playing vs. TBL

Welcome to the Playoffs | Watch Parties, Rally Towels, and more ways to get involved this postseason

Sabres clinch spot in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Playoff-bound Sabres look to recapture defensive game

At the Horn | Capitals 6 - Sabres 2

'This is the place' | Dahlin, Thompson reflect on journey to playoffs

Sabres at Capitals | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Absent Carrick, Sabres weigh 4th-line options

CHL Round 1 Recap | Leenders, Bedkowski sweep series; Mrtka helps force Game 5 with Seattle

Tough offensive night in Ottawa delays Sabres’ playoff clinch

At the Horn | Senators 4 - Sabres 1

Sabres at Senators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines