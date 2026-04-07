Sabres re-commit to defense, pass ‘big test’ vs. Lightning

The Buffalo Sabres hadn’t looked like themselves. Since December, strong team defense had lifted them out of last place and into a playoff berth, but that was missing from the last couple games, especially Saturday’s loss in Washington.

Monday’s showing at KeyBank Center was more like it. The Sabres held onto a lead and beat Tampa Bay, 4-2, limiting the high-powered Lightning to 25 shots on goal.

“I just thought we looked like the team that had been playing all year,” said coach Lindy Ruff. “We got a little out of sync in the Ottawa (and) Washington games. Spent a lot of time looking at a lot of stuff this morning with the group and talking about how we need to play. And I thought the guys put in a great effort.”

Jason Zucker deflected a point shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy, his 23rd goal, to give the Sabres a 3-2 lead midway through the second period. From there, the Lightning controlled puck possession for much of the final 32 minutes but mustered just 13 shots, many being low-risk tosses from the blue line or perimeter.