Practice Report | Skinner nears return; Levi readies for next opportunity 

Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner participated in his second practice since returning to the ice from an upper-body injury and could play Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks, coach Don Granato announced.

Skinner has missed the last five games due to his injury but returned to his usual spot alongside Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch and appeared on the top power-play unit during Monday’s practice at LECOM Harborcenter.

“Skinner went full-go at practice and I’ll find out exactly what that means. It is definitely good,” Granato said. “He went through practice very well and would expect [a return] very, very soon, if not tomorrow.”