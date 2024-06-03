NHL Draft Preview | Everything you need to know before the Sabres are on the clock

NHL Draft season is upon us, meaning it’s time to spend the next month dissecting the various options for the Buffalo Sabres with the 11th-overall pick and their seven other selections.

Between now and the start of the draft on June 28, we’ll be rounding up analyst opinions, profiling potential prospects who could be selected by the Sabres, and covering any and all news coming from 1 Seymour Knox III Plaza.

Be sure to bookmark the Sabres.com NHL Draft Hub to keep up to date with the latest coverage.

In the meantime, here are some answers to questions you may have at the outset of draft season.