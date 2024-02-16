Luukkonen participates in practice, expected to play Saturday in Minnesota 

Luukkonen had started in nine of Buffalo’s last 10 games prior to the matchup with the Panthers, stopping 222 of 235 shots and recording three shutouts in that span.

The 24-year-old is 7-5-0 in his last 12 starts dating back to Dec. 30, posting a .941 save percentage and a 1.60 goals-against average. His goals-against average ranks first in the league in that span while his save percentage ranks second among all NHL goaltenders who have played in at least five games since Dec. 30.

Luukkonen said the injury is something minor that they have been keeping under control and that they felt it was best for him to rest to be ready to play Minnesota. He hopes to use the extra day of rest to pick up where he left off against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, when he recorded a 33-save shutout to lead the Sabres to a 7-0 victory over the Kings.

“I got an extra day of rest. Got to make the most out of that,” he said. “It’s not the first time that has happened this season. So, kind of sticking with the same plan, sticking with the same details. There’s no need to change anything, which is good for me. So, it’s kind of easy or mentally easy to continue from the L.A. game.”