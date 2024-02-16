Luukkonen participates in practice, expected to play Saturday in Minnesota 

News and notes from Friday’s practice at KeyBank Center.

By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen practiced Friday at KeyBank Center after missing Thursday’s game against the Florida Panthers due to a lower-body injury. Sabres coach Don Granato said he expects Luukkonen to be good to go for Saturday’s game in Minnesota.

“As I mentioned, I thought he would be in last night and that was a late decision to not put him in,” Granato said. “So, it’s nice to see that that worked from the standpoint of him being ready to feel full-go.”

Don Granato addresses the media

Luukkonen had started in nine of Buffalo’s last 10 games prior to the matchup with the Panthers, stopping 222 of 235 shots and recording three shutouts in that span.

The 24-year-old is 7-5-0 in his last 12 starts dating back to Dec. 30, posting a .941 save percentage and a 1.60 goals-against average. His goals-against average ranks first in the league in that span while his save percentage ranks second among all NHL goaltenders who have played in at least five games since Dec. 30.

Luukkonen said the injury is something minor that they have been keeping under control and that they felt it was best for him to rest to be ready to play Minnesota. He hopes to use the extra day of rest to pick up where he left off against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, when he recorded a 33-save shutout to lead the Sabres to a 7-0 victory over the Kings.

“I got an extra day of rest. Got to make the most out of that,” he said. “It’s not the first time that has happened this season. So, kind of sticking with the same plan, sticking with the same details. There’s no need to change anything, which is good for me. So, it’s kind of easy or mentally easy to continue from the L.A. game.”

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen addresses the media

The Sabres will face the Wild for the second time this season after securing a 3-2 victory over Minnesota on Nov. 10 at KeyBank Center.

Jeff Skinner and JJ Peterka each tallied a goal and an assist in the win while Henri Jokiharju added a goal.

Saturday’s pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 4:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 5. Fans without cable can also stream MSG on Fubo. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here’s more from practice.

1. Granato made changes to the lines and pairs following Thursday’s loss to Florida. Defenseman Kale Clague, who was recalled from Rochester Friday morning, rotated on a pair with Ryan Johnson and Erik Johnson.

Here’s how the group lined up:

Forwards

53 Jeff Skinner – 72 Tage Thompson – 89 Alex Tuch

9 Zach Benson – 19 Peyton Krebs – 77 JJ Peterka

37 Casey Mittelstadt – 24 Dylan Cozens – 12 Jordan Greenway

71 Victor Olofsson/50 Eric Robinson – 28 Zemgus Girgensons – 21 Kyle Okposo

Defensemen

26 Rasmus Dahlin – 10 Henri Jokiharju

78 Jacob Bryson – 75 Connor Clifton

33 Ryan Johnson/38 Kale Clague – 6 Erik Johnson

Goalies

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

31 Eric Comrie

2. Peyton Krebs moved in between Zach Benson and Peterka at practice and plans to keep playing his game regardless of which line he plays on.

He believes he has worked hard for the opportunity and will make the most of it.

"It doesn’t really matter who I’m playing with, to be honest. I’m going to play the same way. I think I’ve worked really hard this whole year," he said.

"I think I’ve earned everything I’ve gotten. I’ve been coming to the rink every day, putting the work in and it’s starting to show."

Peyton Krebs addresses the media

