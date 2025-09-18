 Buffalo Sabres Deploy Evolv ExpressÒ As Part of 2025 Arena Upgrade Initiative 

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV), a leading security technology company pioneering AI-based solutions designed to create safer experiences, today announced that the National Hockey League’s Buffalo Sabres have entered a multi-year subscription agreement to bring Evolv ExpressÒ to KeyBank Center. The downtown multi-purpose arena, which has been the team’s home since 1996, recently completed a series of infrastructure upgrades in advance of the 2025/2026 hockey season.

In total, nine Evolv Express Gen2 systems have been deployed, providing advanced entry screening at all fan entrances to the venue. Evolv Express uses advanced sensor technology and AI to detect concealed threats and identify the person and location of the potential threat — while allowing people to move through checkpoints at their natural walking pace. The system is designed to screen visitors effectively while helping minimize congestion and disruptions to traffic flow at entry points.

Evolv and the Sabres have also entered a joint marketing agreement, under which Evolv has been designated as the team’s “Official Fan Screening Partner.” The parties will collaborate on annual promotional content, fan awareness initiatives, and other activities.

“Organizationally, we remain committed to enhancing every aspect of the game-day experience for Sabres fans,” said Pete Guelli, chief operating officer of the Sabres. “The improvements we made to KeyBank Center this offseason are designed to create more efficient ingress and egress, ensuring that fans can spend less time waiting and more time enjoying the game. Our partnership with Evolv has been instrumental in making these upgrades possible and we are thankful for their role in helping us deliver a smoother, faster and more enjoyable experience overall.”

“We’re very pleased to welcome the Sabres and KeyBank Center to our ever-growing roster of major arena customers in North America,” noted John Baier, Evolv’s Vice President of Sports & Entertainment. “It’s gratifying to be a key part of the team’s wide-reaching fan experience upgrades.”

The Sabres/KeyBank Center become Evolv’s thirteenth professional hockey customer. In total, the company counts almost one hundred major sports teams and venues worldwide on its customer roster. The downtown Buffalo deployment also joins several schools, healthcare facilities, and other venues throughout New York as Evolv customers.