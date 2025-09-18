 Buffalo Sabres Deploy Evolv ExpressÒ As Part of 2025 Arena Upgrade Initiative 

KeyBank Center becomes Evolv’s thirteenth professional hockey customer.

Evolv
By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV), a leading security technology company pioneering AI-based solutions designed to create safer experiences, today announced that the National Hockey League’s Buffalo Sabres have entered a multi-year subscription agreement to bring Evolv ExpressÒ to KeyBank Center. The downtown multi-purpose arena, which has been the team’s home since 1996, recently completed a series of infrastructure upgrades in advance of the 2025/2026 hockey season.

In total, nine Evolv Express Gen2 systems have been deployed, providing advanced entry screening at all fan entrances to the venue. Evolv Express uses advanced sensor technology and AI to detect concealed threats and identify the person and location of the potential threat — while allowing people to move through checkpoints at their natural walking pace. The system is designed to screen visitors effectively while helping minimize congestion and disruptions to traffic flow at entry points.

Evolv and the Sabres have also entered a joint marketing agreement, under which Evolv has been designated as the team’s “Official Fan Screening Partner.” The parties will collaborate on annual promotional content, fan awareness initiatives, and other activities.

“Organizationally, we remain committed to enhancing every aspect of the game-day experience for Sabres fans,” said Pete Guelli, chief operating officer of the Sabres. “The improvements we made to KeyBank Center this offseason are designed to create more efficient ingress and egress, ensuring that fans can spend less time waiting and more time enjoying the game. Our partnership with Evolv has been instrumental in making these upgrades possible and we are thankful for their role in helping us deliver a smoother, faster and more enjoyable experience overall.”

“We’re very pleased to welcome the Sabres and KeyBank Center to our ever-growing roster of major arena customers in North America,” noted John Baier, Evolv’s Vice President of Sports & Entertainment. “It’s gratifying to be a key part of the team’s wide-reaching fan experience upgrades.”

The Sabres/KeyBank Center become Evolv’s thirteenth professional hockey customer. In total, the company counts almost one hundred major sports teams and venues worldwide on its customer roster. The downtown Buffalo deployment also joins several schools, healthcare facilities, and other venues throughout New York as Evolv customers.

Security screening as you enter KeyBank Center will be significantly streamlined by the addition of Evolv Express security technology.

The system – which is utilized in arenas throughout the country and was recognized by Sports Business Journal as best in sports technology in 2024 – will allow fans to be scanned without emptying their pockets.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv (NASDAQ: EVLV) is designed to transform human security by helping organizations detect potential threats, mitigate risk, and enhance safety using AI-powered security solutions with robust insights. Our technology has helped to create efficient and positive security screening experiences for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces. Evolv’s mission is to create a safer world to live, work, learn, and play. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 3 billion people since 2019. Evolv Express® has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) and Evolv eXpedite™ has been awarded the Safety Act Developmental Testing and Evaluation Designation. Evolv and its products have been awarded numerous awards, including the 2024 Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category, as well as the 2024 Sport Business Journal’s (SBJ) awards for “Best In Fan Experience Technology” and “Best In Sports Technology”. Evolv®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, Evolv Visual Gun Detection™, Evolv eXpedite™, and Evolv Eva™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit evolv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Evolv Technology intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements in this press release, other than that are historical facts, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements made by the President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as statements regarding the Company’s strategy, financial and operational performance and growth, and efforts to create value for stakeholders. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results and actions to be materially different from any future results or actions expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on April 28, 2025 , as well as any such factors that may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, it may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. 

Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

News Feed

Camp Countdown | How will the goalie competition play out?

Day 1 Notebook | Sabres' practice groups

Camp Notebook | Adams and Ruff address the media

Injuries and transactions | Adams provides updates on Luukkonen, Tuch and Greenway

Sabres announce 2025 training camp roster

Camp Countdown | Where do the Sabres’ new defensemen fit?

Sabres return 5 players to junior clubs

‘Ball of energy’ Ryan Rucinski shines in Prospects Challenge finale

Camp Countdown | Which Sabres forwards will provide a boost on offense?

Sabres vs. Penguins | How to watch, lineup notes and notable prospects

'He was relentless' | Red Savage shines in Game 2 of Prospects Challenge

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets | How to watch, lineup notes, and notable prospects

‘Just a dream’ | Mrtka steals the show in Prospects Challenge debut 

Enter your submissions for the Sabres' 2025-26 goal song

Sabres vs. Devils | How to watch, lineup notes, and notable prospects

Sabres sign Georgiev to 1-year deal

Prospects Notebook | Ostlund looks to build upon defensive foundation

Prospects Notebook | Stronger and hungry for a job, Rosen returns for 4th rookie camp