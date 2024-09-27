Q&A | Jochen Hecht talks Ruff's return, hockey in Germany and more

Jochen Hecht is uniquely qualified to discuss what it’s like to be coached by Lindy Ruff.

Ruff’s first stint as coach of the Buffalo Sabres began at the start of the 1997-98 season and lasted until Feb. 19, 2013. No player appeared in more games with the Sabres during that stretch than Hecht, who suited up 583 times with Ruff behind the bench.

­­With Ruff back behind the Buffalo bench – and with the team currently in Munich for the start of the NHL Global Series – Sabres.com caught up with Hecht to discuss his memories of his time in Buffalo, hockey in Germany, and more.

What was your reaction after finding out Lindy was coming back to the Sabres?

I was happy. I always thought of him as a Buffalo Sabre. I had him all my years in Buffalo. I got along very well with him. Even though he coached somewhere else, he was always connected to the city.

What did you admire about Lindy as a coach?

He pushed you to get better. He had expectations and, like I said, I had a good relationship with him. I knew what he wanted from me, and I tried to play to the best of my possibilities, to play my best across the ice time. I think I did that.

He’s discussed having non-negotiables for players to follow. How do you remember him holding players accountable when you played?

I think it was a different time. Back then it was probably more direct, more saying his opinion to guys, how they played. I think now it's a different time and you have to deal differently with it. I see it over here in Germany. You have to be a little bit more polite. I think back in the day he was sometimes loud to some of the guys that didn't fulfill his expectations.

After he was hired this summer, a video circulated on social media of Lindy’s press conference following a hit that Darcy Tucker had on you. Do you remember that press conference?

Yes, I do. (Laughs) I saw the clip, too.