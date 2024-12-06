Practice Report | Gilbert makes an impact in return to lineup

Sabres defenseman Dennis Gilbert hadn’t played in a game since Nov. 16. But with captain Rasmus Dahlin recovering from backs spasms and unavailable, Gilbert drew back into the lineup for Thursday’s overtime loss versus Winnipeg.

Gilbert didn’t just fill in during the 3-2 loss to Winnipeg – he stood out. He and third-pair partner Connor Clifton logged 6:48 of 5-on-5 ice time, during which the Sabres led 9-4 in shot attempts, 6-0 in scoring chances, and 5-0 in high-danger scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick.

Most importantly, Buffalo held a 1-0 advantage in goals with Gilbert and Clifton on the ice. Clifton’s first-period breakout pass netted a secondary assist on Dylan Cozens’ goal.

“I thought we did a really good job in our own zone, so we weren’t in it very often,” Gilbert said. “As far as the offense goes, just trying to make the next play. Doesn’t have to be perfect or the most creative, but just keep moving, get pucks to the net, get pucks to our forwards, let them do their thing down there.”

Dahlin’s skillset is irreplaceable, but on Thursday, a team-wide step-up lessened the impact of his absence.

“I’m not coming in and doing anything near what he’s doing, but it’s something we’ve got to do collectively,” Gilbert said. “Bo played more, OP stepped up and Cliffy played more. And for me, it’s just get in, be really simple and try to be really efficient and effective with whatever you’re given.”

In addition to driving offensive production, Gilbert and Clifton both established their presences with standout physical plays. For Clifton, that meant a firm hit into the boards on Jets forward Cole Perfetti.

Gilbert, meanwhile, fought Logan Stanley after the 6-foot-7 Winnipeg defenseman had taken a run at Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Stanley got the initial takedown, but Gilbert recovered for a few extra jabs.

“Something we always joke about whenever we’re going together, we always say, ‘Let’s be the hardest two guys to play against on the ice and be there for each other,’” Gilbert said of his partnership with Clifton. “I know that he’s got my back if I’m running around doing that, and he knows I have his.”

News and notes

1. The Sabres held an optional practice Friday afternoon at KeyBank Center. Dahlin didn’t participate.

Forward Jordan Greenway (middle body) and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (lower body) remain on injured reserve, but both practiced in regular jerseys after returning to action in non-contact ones during Thursday’s morning skate.

“I’ve been feeling good,” said Greenway, who underwent a non-surgical procedure a couple weeks ago. “I’m definitely on the right track and hopefully I’ll be out there soon.”

Samuelsson, too, feels close to rejoining Buffalo’s lineup.

“I gave it a good push and felt good,” Samuelsson said. “I would say a couple more skates like that, then if they want me in the lineup that’s a decision for the coaches. But I don’t think I’m too far off.”

Coach Lindy Ruff will address the media before Saturday afternoon’s game against Utah, at which point further injury and lineup updates should become available.

2. With the Sabres in a five-game winless streak, general manager Kevyn Adams addressed the media prior to Friday’s optional practice, answering a variety of questions regarding roster construction, the continued development of the team’s young talent and Ruff’s impact in his return to Buffalo.

“I say ‘The time is now’ because I believe in the people in this room, and I believe in the coaching staff,” Adams said. “Are we where we want to be right now? No. We’re 26 games in. We’ll continue to look at every possible scenario, if there’s a way to add to our team.”

Read more from Adams’ press conference here.

Up next

The Sabres continue their homestand Saturday afternoon with their first-ever matchup against the Utah Hockey Club.

Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. with coverage on MSG beginning at 12:30. Tickets are available here.