Enter your submissions for the Sabres' 2025-26 goal song

This season, we want to hear from you, the fans on what would make for the ultimate Sabres goal song!

Enter your submissions here through Sept. 18 for a chance to have your song selected. Dig deep into your favorite playlists and send us the track you think could elevate that incredible moment when the puck crosses the line and the lamp lights up for the Sabres.

(Note: “Song 2” by Blur will remain the Sabres’ goal song on nights the team wears black and red. The winning song from this contest will be used for blue-and-gold games.)

Following this first phase of submissions, there will be a second round opening on Sept. 22 where fans will have the opportunity to vote for their top choice amongst a few select finalists.

The winning song will be announced the day of our Home Opener against the Rangers on Oct. 9.