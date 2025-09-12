Enter your submissions for the Sabres' 2025-26 goal song

Submissions will be accepted through Sept. 18, followed by a fan vote among finalists.

SMKT-3138_Sabres 25-26 - Goal Song Fan Submission _Web 1
By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

This season, we want to hear from you, the fans on what would make for the ultimate Sabres goal song!

Enter your submissions here through Sept. 18 for a chance to have your song selected. Dig deep into your favorite playlists and send us the track you think could elevate that incredible moment when the puck crosses the line and the lamp lights up for the Sabres.

(Note: “Song 2” by Blur will remain the Sabres’ goal song on nights the team wears black and red. The winning song from this contest will be used for blue-and-gold games.)

Following this first phase of submissions, there will be a second round opening on Sept. 22 where fans will have the opportunity to vote for their top choice amongst a few select finalists.

The winning song will be announced the day of our Home Opener against the Rangers on Oct. 9.

News Feed

Sabres vs. Devils | How to watch, lineup notes, and notable prospects

Sabres sign Georgiev to 1-year deal

Prospects Notebook | Ostlund looks to build upon defensive foundation

Prospects Notebook | Stronger and hungry for a job, Rosen returns for 4th rookie camp

Rehabbed and ‘ready to go,’ Power primed for 2025-26

Prospects Challenge | How to watch and Sabres' roster

Camp Countdown | Which Amerks could debut and contribute in Buffalo?

Audie: From Sabres team dog to ‘lifesaving’ service animal

Sabres announce new uniform numbers for 2025-26 season

Camp Countdown | How did Sabres improve this offseason?

Sabres announce black-and-red schedule, additional ticket promotions for 2025-26

New audio system, streamlined security screening among KeyBank Center upgrades for 2025-26

What to expect at Sabres Fan Fest, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Sabres to appear 7 times on national broadcasts in 2025-26

Dahlin named top NHL player born this century

Thompson and Tuch to attend Olympic Orientation Camp

'Sabrehood Summer Tour' to bring autograph signings, prizes to Tops Friendly Markets

Sabres sign Levi to 2-year contract