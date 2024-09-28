Sabres announce watch parties in Buffalo for Global Series games on Oct. 4 and 5

Fans can watch together as the Sabres open the regular season in Prague.

By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

We’re bringing the NHL Global Series action to Buffalo with local watch parties for each of the Sabres’ first two games of the regular season, which will be played against the New Jersey Devils in Prague, Czechia next Friday and Saturday.

Tellers Lobby Bar at Seneca One will host an Oktoberfest-themed party for the opener on Friday, Oct. 4 with doors opening at 11 a.m. The puck drops between the Sabres and Devils at 1 p.m. EST.

The party will shift to KeyBank Center for the game on Saturday, Oct. 5. Watch the game on the brand-new videoboard with your fellow fans and enjoy a brunch buffet, alumni appearances, and fun activities for the family. Doors open at 9 a.m. with puck drop scheduled for 10 a.m. EST.

You can RSVP for free to reserve spots at both events using the following links:

You can also RSVP to the brunch buffet on Saturday (purchase is required) using this **link**.

  • View the menu here.

Here is more information on each party.

Friday, Oct. 4:

  • Where: Tellers Lobby Bar at Seneca One (1 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14203)
  • Doors open: 11 a.m.
  • Puck drop: 1 p.m.

Details:

  • Alumni appearances beginning at 12:30 p.m.
  • Games and giveaways
  • Drink specials and Oktoberfest-themed food options

Saturday, Oct. 5:

  • Where: KeyBank Center
  • Doors open: 9 a.m.
  • Puck drop: 10 a.m.

Details:

  • Brunch buffet located in the 1970 Club on the 100 Level (RSVP required)
    • Select concession stands will be open throughout the party
  • Watch the game on the new state-of-the-art videoboard
  • Open House - select-a-seat opportunity
  • Arena tours
  • Alumni appearances
  • An E-sports station located on the 100 Level
  • Hockey games and giveaways
  • Face painting, glitter tattoos and hair braiding
  • The Sabres Store will be open from 9am – 1pm
  • Brian Duff and Marty Biron will be hosting the MSG pregame, postgame, and intermission shows from their usual broadcast desk on the 200 Level.

