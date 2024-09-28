Sabres announce watch parties in Buffalo for Global Series games on Oct. 4 and 5

We’re bringing the NHL Global Series action to Buffalo with local watch parties for each of the Sabres’ first two games of the regular season, which will be played against the New Jersey Devils in Prague, Czechia next Friday and Saturday.

Tellers Lobby Bar at Seneca One will host an Oktoberfest-themed party for the opener on Friday, Oct. 4 with doors opening at 11 a.m. The puck drops between the Sabres and Devils at 1 p.m. EST.

The party will shift to KeyBank Center for the game on Saturday, Oct. 5. Watch the game on the brand-new videoboard with your fellow fans and enjoy a brunch buffet, alumni appearances, and fun activities for the family. Doors open at 9 a.m. with puck drop scheduled for 10 a.m. EST.

You can RSVP for free to reserve spots at both events using the following links:

You can also RSVP to the brunch buffet on Saturday (purchase is required) using this **link**.