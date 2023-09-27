News Feed

Sabres defeat Bruins 4-1 in preseason home opener

10 different Sabres find scoresheet in win.

buf_devonlevi_vsbruins_09262023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Goaltender Devon Levi was perfect in the goal crease, stopping all 19 shots faced in his two periods of play, leading the Sabres to a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

Jeff Skinner, Riley Stillman, Brandon Biro, and Filip Cederqvist all tallied goals in the victory while Casey Mittelstadt added two assists as 10 different Sabres found their way on the scoresheet.

Devin Cooley posted 19 saves in relief of Levi during the third period.

Oskar Steen scored the Bruins lone goal.

How it happened

PERIOD 1

Just over three minutes in, Skinner picked the top left corner of the net to put the Sabres up 1-0 after a backhand, no-look pass from Benson on the power play.

BOS@BUF: Skinner rips a one-timer for goal

While Boston held a 13-12 edge in shots, Levi was stellar in the crease, stopping all 13 shots he faced.

PERIOD 2

Stillman got the Sabres off to a quick start 43 seconds in as he took a shot from the point through traffic to give Buffalo a two-goal lead.

BOS@BUF: Stillman blasts a shot in from the blue line

The Sabres held the Bruins without a shot for the first nine minutes of the period and just six shots total during the second.

Levi stood tall in net, stopping all six shots, including several saves in a span of just 19 seconds to finish his night with a perfect save percentage.

PERIOD 3

Mittelstadt found Biro in front of the net to put the Sabres up 3-0 midway through the period.

Boston found the back of the net with just over two minutes remaining as Oskar Steen spoiled the shutout.

Cederqvist capped off the night with an empty-net goal with three seconds remaining, assisted by Tyson Kozak and Brett Murray.

Up Next

The Sabres are back at it Wednesday as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ontario. The Kraft Hockeyville contest will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on MSG with the Sportsnet national feed. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WGR 550.