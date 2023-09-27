Sabres defeat Bruins 4-1 in preseason home opener

Goaltender Devon Levi was perfect in the goal crease, stopping all 19 shots faced in his two periods of play, leading the Sabres to a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

Jeff Skinner, Riley Stillman, Brandon Biro, and Filip Cederqvist all tallied goals in the victory while Casey Mittelstadt added two assists as 10 different Sabres found their way on the scoresheet.

Devin Cooley posted 19 saves in relief of Levi during the third period.

Oskar Steen scored the Bruins lone goal.