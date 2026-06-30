Sabres announce promotions, new hires within front office

Stacy Roest and Tim Kennedy have been promoted while 4 others have been hired in scouting and player development.

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By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have announced the following promotions and new hires within their front office:

Stacy Roest has been promoted to director of player personnel and general manager of the Rochester Americans. Roest joined the Sabres in January as a pro scout after spending more than a decade with the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he served as director of player development and assistant general manager.

Tim Kennedy has been promoted to director of player development. Kennedy, a Buffalo native and former Sabres player, has spent the past five seasons as a development coach with the organization.

Neil Komadoski has joined the team as assistant director of pro scouting. Komadoski has spent the last 16 seasons as a pro scout for the Vancouver Canucks.

Milan Lucic has been hired as a pro scout. Lucic played 1,177 games in the NHL and was a Stanley Cup champion with the Boston Bruins in 2011.

Derek Dorsett has joined as a forward development coach. Dorsett played 10 NHL seasons and has spent the last three years as a development coach for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Jarkko Ruutu has been hired as a European development coach. Ruutu played 652 games in the NHL and has spent the last 10 years working for the Columbus Blue Jackets – one as pro scout and the last nine as a development coach.

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