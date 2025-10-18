At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Panthers 0

Watch the highlights from Josh Doan’s 2-goal game and Alex Lyon's 32-save shutout.

At the Horn
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres improved to 2-3-0 with a 3-0 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday at KeyBank Center.

Josh Doan scored his first two goals for the Sabres, both on the power play, after Buffalo survived a series of early penalty kills. Buffalo’s penalty kill went 7-for-7 in the game and is now operating at 95.7 percent (22-for-23) this season.

Owen Power also scored his first goal of the season, and Zach Benson added another assist – he’s got five helpers in two games.

Goalie Alex Lyon made his fifth straight start to open the season and stopped all 32 shots, the most saves in a shutout in his career.

Defenseman Jacob Bryson exited early in the first period with a head injury and is being evaluated for a concussion.

Statistics

10-18 ATH stats

Scoring summary

FLA 0, BUF 1 | Period 1, 7:13 (PP) – Josh Doan (1) from Tage Thompson (3) and Rasmus Dahlin (4)

Josh Doan scores his first as a Sabre

FLA 0, BUF 2 | Period 2, 11:12 (PP) – Josh Doan (2) from Jason Zucker (1) and Zach Benson (5)

Josh Doan scores his 2nd of the game

FLA 0, BUF 3 | Period 2, 14:20 – Owen Power (1) from Alex Tuch (3) and Peyton Krebs (2)

Owen Power scores on the rush

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 3 - Panthers 0

Photo galleries

Victory speech

Go inside the room following the 3-0 win!

Postgame sound

Lindy Ruff - Oct. 18, 2025

Alex Lyon - Oct. 18, 2025

Josh Doan - Oct. 18, 2025

Up next

The Sabres head back on the road for a Monday night matchup with Montreal. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., with pregame coverage on MSG beginning at 7.

