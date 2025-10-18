At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Panthers 0

The Buffalo Sabres improved to 2-3-0 with a 3-0 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday at KeyBank Center.

Josh Doan scored his first two goals for the Sabres, both on the power play, after Buffalo survived a series of early penalty kills. Buffalo’s penalty kill went 7-for-7 in the game and is now operating at 95.7 percent (22-for-23) this season.

Owen Power also scored his first goal of the season, and Zach Benson added another assist – he’s got five helpers in two games.

Goalie Alex Lyon made his fifth straight start to open the season and stopped all 32 shots, the most saves in a shutout in his career.

Defenseman Jacob Bryson exited early in the first period with a head injury and is being evaluated for a concussion.