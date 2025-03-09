At the Horn | Panthers 4 - Sabres 0

The Buffalo Sabres couldn’t solve goaltender Vitek Vanecek as they lost 4-0 to the Florida Panthers on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena.

Buffalo’s third shutout loss of the season extended its winless streak to six games (0-5-1). Florida, meanwhile, earned its third shutout victory in the last four games.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen got his third straight start in net for Buffalo and made 31 saves on 34 shots.

A.J. Greer, Carter Verhaeghe, Anton Lundell and Sam Bennett scored Florida’s goals and Nate Schmidt tallied a pair of primary assists. Vanecek made his Panthers debut and stopped all 21 shots he faced.

Josh Norris, acquired Friday from Ottawa, made his Sabres debut and skated 20:27 – third most among Buffalo forwards.

With forwards Jordan Greenway and Jiri Kulich scratched due to illness, Isak Rosen (12:51 TOI) and Josh Dunne (7:16) entered the lineup after being recalled from Rochester on Saturday morning. It marked Dunne’s Sabres debut and his first NHL game since April 11, 2023.