Sabres to expand partnership with Hasek's Heroes 

News Feed

buffalo sabres at carolina hurricanes postgame report casey mittelstadt streak owen power 100th career game alex tuch rasmus dahlin goals

Sabres earn hard-fought point in OT loss to Hurricanes
buffalo sabres at carolina hurricanes at the horn game recap highlights postgame comments november 7

At the Horn | Hurricanes 3 – Sabres 2 (OT) 
buffalo sabres carolina hurricanes preview lineup starting goaltender ryan johnson

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Hurricanes
buffalo sabres versus carolina hurricanes november 7 how to watch players to watch the road ahead

Game Night | Sabres at Hurricanes
buffalo sabres practice report savoie recalled injury updates ryan johnson jordan greenway

Practice Report | Savoie taking things day by day as he returns to practice with Sabres
buffalo sabres transactions matt savoie recalled from conditioning assignment brandon biro placed on injured reserve

Sabres recall Savoie from conditioning loan, place Biro on IR
buffalo sabres sharpen up november 6 this weeks top headlines hockey fights cancer night 

Sharpen Up | How Mittelstadt's strong start stacks up against NHL leaders and more top storylines 
buffalo sabres at toronto maple leafs postgame report alex tuch game winning goal ryan johnson first nhl point don granato

Tuch scores twice in 3rd period as Sabres win back-and-forth affair in Toronto
buffalo sabres at toronto maple leafs at the horn recap highlights postgame comments don granato

At the Horn | Sabres 6 – Maple Leafs 4
buffalo sabres recall defenseman ryan johnson rochester americans

Sabres recall Johnson from Rochester
buffalo sabres toronto maple leafs preview lineup starting goaltender 

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Maple Leafs
buffalo sabres game night at toronto maple leafs how to watch players to watch november 4

Game Night | Sabres at Maple Leafs
buffalo sabres vs philadelphia flyers postgame report november 3 jj peterka casey mittelstadt point streaks henri jokiharju goal

Sabres unable to overcome early deficit in loss to Flyers
buffalo sabres philadelphia flyers recap highlights

At the Horn | Flyers 5 - Sabres 1
buffalo sabres vs philadelphia flyers game preview november 3 alex tuch in lineup lukas rousek season debut eric comrie zach benson on ir

Game Preview | 5 things to know before Sabres vs. Flyers
how to watch buffalo sabres philadelphia flyers november 3 2023 preview

Game Night | Sabres vs. Flyers
buffalo sabres recall forward lukas rousek rochester americans

Sabres recall Rousek from Amerks
buffalo sabres practice report november 2 top storylines penalty kill point streaks don granato tage thompson owen power brandon biro

Practice Report | A look at the Sabres’ top storylines 10 games into the season

Sabres to expand partnership with Hasek's Heroes 

Sabres Logo Generic Mediawall 2020-21 Blue
By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team will expand its partnership with Hasek’s Heroes to include Hasek’s Heroes in the organization’s Learn to Play program.

The Sabres, in conjunction with the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund (“IGF”) and Pure Hockey, will provide at least 150 full sets of hockey equipment to children enrolled in the Hasek’s Heroes Learn to Play program. Through this joint effort, IGF funding will provide equipment, Hasek’s Heroes will provide ice time and facilities and the Sabres organization will provide certified coaches, instruction, lesson plans and a program graduation ceremony. Learn to Play is a program under the IGF umbrella that provides a unique opportunity for families to join the hockey community and for participants to develop fundamental skills to help them succeed both on and off the ice.

"Growing up in Buffalo, I have witnessed the incredible passion and potential that young hockey players and families from underserved areas of our community possess,” said Buffalo Sabres Youth Hockey Ambassador, Patrick Kaleta. “It is our responsibility to ensure that they have the same opportunities on and off the ice as I did. We believe that this affiliation will help us to build a stronger, more diverse and more inclusive hockey environment in our community.”

With a directive to create a developmental hockey program for economically disadvantaged youth in Buffalo, Sabres alumnus Dominik Hasek created the Hasek’s Heroes program in 2001. Through Hasek’s Heroes, underprivileged youth are provided with the equipment, ice time and coaching needed to play organized ice hockey. The organization strives to provide a safe and welcoming setting for all children and families who wish to participate in the sport.

“Hasek’s Heroes has a rich history of providing youth in the Buffalo community with access to free hockey equipment, ice time and coaching instruction, as well as developing leadership skills in youth to build character off the ice,” said Rob Knesaurek, NHL Senior Vice President, Community Development & Industry Growth. “Together with the Sabres, the IGF is excited to contribute funding to help grow this grassroots initiative and make the sport more welcoming, inclusive and accessible.”

During the 2023-24 NHL season, the National Hockey League Players’ Association and National Hockey League are celebrating 10 years of the IGF, which was established to create opportunities to help grow the game of hockey, with a focus on the youth demographic in underserved communities both on and off the ice. Over its first decade, the IGF has dedicated more than $180 million to develop programming, create initiatives, host events and provide education that drives awareness and brings hockey to communities across North America.

Hasek’s Heroes will begin its Learn to Play program this month with the first sessions taking place at Cazenovia Ice Rink at 25 Cazenovia St., Buffalo, NY 14220 on Thursday, Nov. 30 and at Reuben “Bud” Bakewell Ice Rink at 2607 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY 14207 on Monday, Nov. 27.