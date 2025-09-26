Doan flashes power-play ability with goal and assist in loss to Detroit

DETROIT – Josh Doan spent this past summer watching film of the game’s premier net-front scorers, taking note of the habits that make them successful.
At 23 years old, Doan has already established himself as a hard-working, defensively reliable NHL forward. Tage Thompson, Doan’s offseason training partner and teammate at the IIHF World Championship, described him as a player who “will do whatever it takes to win.”
Thompson also sees untapped offensive potential in his new Buffalo Sabres teammate, having seen Doan’s skill during summer skates together in Arizona. Doan flashed that promise on Saturday, notching a goal and an assist on the power play in Buffalo’s 5-2 preseason loss to the Detroit Red Wings.
“Good net-front,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “He made some good decisions.”
Stationed in front of the Detroit net, Doan drifted beside the goaltender to receive a pass from Jack Quinn and one-touched a pass across to Noah Ostlund, setting the rookie up for a one-timer goal during the first period.