Doan flashes power-play ability with goal and assist in loss to Detroit

“We’ve had a lot of focus on winning 50-50 pucks on the power play,” Doan said. “You look at how many opportunities are created off of loose pucks and turnovers off the D on the power play, and it’s capitalizing quick.”

The importance of getting the puck to the net quickly was one of Doan’s primary takeaways as he studied successful power plays this offseason, having gotten a taste of the man advantage during his first full season with Utah. He averaged 1:24 in power-play ice time and finished the season with 19 points at all strengths, a number he’s intent on building upon.

“At the end of the day you’ve got to get it on the net,” he said. “You look at how many squeak through or opportunities are created just by getting it back to the goalie. That was my main focal point this summer. And then getting to loose pucks, reading rebounds, trying to figure out where the next puck and battle is going to be and getting there for your wall guys.”

Doan has had the benefit of a consistent running mate through the first week of training camp, having lined up alongside Quinn at even strength and on the power play. (Jiri Kulich, their center throughout camp, was scratched Thursday due to a muscle tweak.)

It’s helped as he’s continued to get used to a new on-ice structure and a new off-ice environment, both of which Doan has embraced head-on. Ruff lauded Doan’s energy and passion for the game.

“Obviously it’s different when you come from a different team and everything’s completely different, so trying to find reads and the gray areas and kind of just working through that a little bit,” Doan said.

“But I think as the games have gone on I’ve felt a little bit more comfortable and playing with Quinny, he’s been a huge help with that. I think just day by day keep asking questions and watching video and finding a way in.”

