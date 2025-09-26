At the Horn | Red Wings 5 - Sabres 2

Watch Noah Ostlund's and Josh Doan's power-play goals.

At the Horn
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres lost 5-2 to the Detroit Red Wings in Thursday’s preseason game at Little Caesars Arena.

Two-point nights on the power play from Noah Ostlund (1+1), Josh Doan (1+1) and Jack Quinn (0+2) accounted for Buffalo’s offense in the loss.

Sabres goaltender Alexandar Georgiev played the entire game, as scheduled, and stopped 35 of 40 shots.

Ninth-overall pick Radim Mrtka played his second game of the preseason and continued displaying his toughness, including in a post-whistle scrum. The 18-year-old skated 17:57 and recorded a team-high five hits.

The Sabres are now 2-1-0 this preseason with three exhibitions remaining: Saturday versus Detroit, Wednesday versus Pittsburgh and next Friday, Oct. 3 at Pittsburgh. How to watch all preseason games.

Statistics

At the Horn - Blue and Gold

Scoring Summary

BUF 0, DET 1 | 1st Period, 5:39 (SH) – Mason Appleton from Andrew Copp

BUF 1, DET 1 | 1st Period, 6:23 (PP) – Noah Ostlund from Josh Doan and Jack Quinn

Noah Ostlund ties the game 1-1 with a power-play goal

BUF 1, DET 2 | 1st Period, 9:04 (PP) – Michael Brandsegg-Nygard from Axel Sandin-Pellikka and Nate Danielson

BUF 2, DET 2 | 2nd Period, 6:59 (PP) – Josh Doan from Jack Quinn and Noah Ostlund

Josh Doan ties the game 2-2 with a power-play goal

BUF 2, DET 3 | 2nd Period, 10:04 – Dylan Larkin from Jacob Bernard-Docker and Lucas Raymond

BUF 2, DET 4 | 2nd Period, 12:35 – Moritz Seider from Elmer Soderblom and Jacob Truscott

BUF 2, DET 5 | 2nd Period, 18:23 – Andrew Copp from Lucas Raymond

Photo Gallery

News Feed

Doan flashes power-play ability with goal and assist in loss to Detroit

Camp Notebook | Luukkonen returns with sights set on Sabres’ opener

Sabres at Red Wings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Injuries and transactions | Luukkonen returns to practice

Home Opener presented by KeyBank to include Blue and Gold Carpet, Party in the Plaza

‘Defensively, we were menaces’ | Sabres playing to enhanced defensive identity through 2 preseason games

At the Horn | Sabres 2 - Blue Jackets 1

Camp Notebook | With his coach’s support, Geertsen eyes NHL return

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Hunting NHL opportunities, Georgiev and Dunne spark Sabres in Columbus

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Blue Jackets 0

Vote now to decide the Sabres' 2025-26 goal song

Camp Notebook | Benson eager to benefit from offseason skating program

Sabres at Blue Jackets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Camp Notebook | Takeaways from Sabres’ intrasquad scrimmage

Camp Notebook | A reintroduction to Josh Norris

How to watch the Sabres' 2025 preseason games

A Letter From Rasmus and Carolina