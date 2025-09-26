At the Horn | Red Wings 5 - Sabres 2

The Buffalo Sabres lost 5-2 to the Detroit Red Wings in Thursday’s preseason game at Little Caesars Arena.

Two-point nights on the power play from Noah Ostlund (1+1), Josh Doan (1+1) and Jack Quinn (0+2) accounted for Buffalo’s offense in the loss.

Sabres goaltender Alexandar Georgiev played the entire game, as scheduled, and stopped 35 of 40 shots.

Ninth-overall pick Radim Mrtka played his second game of the preseason and continued displaying his toughness, including in a post-whistle scrum. The 18-year-old skated 17:57 and recorded a team-high five hits.

The Sabres are now 2-1-0 this preseason with three exhibitions remaining: Saturday versus Detroit, Wednesday versus Pittsburgh and next Friday, Oct. 3 at Pittsburgh. How to watch all preseason games.