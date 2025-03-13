At the Horn | Red Wings 7 - Sabres 3

The Buffalo Sabres fell 7-3 to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday.
Josh Norris scored his first goal as a member of the Sabres in the loss. Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist, as did Zach Benson – the latter of whom was promoted to the top line alongside Norris and Thompson in the absence of JJ Peterka (lower body). Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves.
Patrick Kane led the way for Detroit with five points (3+2). Alex DeBrincat (1+3), Marco Kasper (2+1), and Lucas Raymond (0+2) also had multi-point nights while Vladimir Tarasenko and Moritz Seider added goals. Petr Mrazek made 23 saves to earn the win in his first game back with the Red Wings after being acquired at the trade deadline.