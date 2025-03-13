At the Horn | Red Wings 7 - Sabres 3

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

The Sabres emerged from a high-scoring first period trailing 3-2, capped by a late goal from Norris.

Detroit appeared to open the scoring less than four minutes into the game on a shot from DeBrincat, but the play was ruled goaltender interference on the ice. Instead, Thompson put Buffalo on the board with a shot from the high slot at 7:38.

The Red Wings answered with a run of three goals in a span of 6:31 to take a 3-1 lead. Kane factored in on all three goals, beginning when he carried the puck along the right wall and passed to the slot for Simon Edvinsson, whose shot was deflected by Kasper.

Kane earned the primary assist on the go-ahead goal with a short breakout pass to DeBrincat, who sped up the left side of the ice before cutting to the slot and burying a shot to Luukkonen’s blocker side. Kane then scored Detroit’s third goal on the power play with 52.3 seconds remaining in the period.

Norris responded quickly for the Sabres, cutting the deficit back to one with 34.3 seconds remaining. Thompson initiated the play by keeping the puck in at the blue line and sending it behind the net to Benson, who made a quick feed to Norris in front.