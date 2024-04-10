Sabres' road trip ends with loss to Stars

DALLAS – Rasmus Dahlin continued to fight as the final seconds ticked off the clock of the Buffalo Sabres’ 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars inside American Airlines Center.
Dahlin chased the puck into the Buffalo end after Dallas attempted a shot on the empty net. He dove as he neared the faceoff circle, his stick outstretched toward the puck, prompting the nearby official to whistle for an icing with two-tenths of a second remaining.
The allotted time was not enough for an attempt at the tying goal, but the point from Dahlin was reminiscent of his blocked shot on an empty net in the final seconds in Vancouver last month. If he and the Sabres were going to go down, they would do so fighting.
“Everyone in here battled as hard as they can,” Dahlin said after the loss, which eliminated the team from playoff contention.
“We are working our butts off every single night and every single practice, everyone’s got to know that. We want to do something special in Buffalo and everyone is on the train. This summer is going to be very, very important for us.”