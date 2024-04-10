Sabres' road trip ends with loss to Stars

The Sabres opened the scoring on a goal from Alex Tuch and, after Jason Robertson scored for the Stars on a redirect, regained the lead on Dahlin’s 20th goal of the season.

The Stars pulled ahead with goals scored 3:30 apart by Wyatt Johnston and Joe Pavelski during the second period, both of which were products of faceoff wins in the Buffalo zone followed by strong forechecks. Johnston’s goal came on a backhand attempt from the slot; Pavelski’s was a deflection off a shot from the point.

The Sabres appeared to tie the game on what was initially ruled a goal for Jack Quinn late in the second period, but the Stars successfully challenged that Dahlin had played the puck with a high stick in the offensive zone during the sequence leading up to the goal.

Buffalo went 0-for-3 on the power play, dropping its success rate to 16.5 percent on the season.

“We never really [found a] rhythm,” Dahlin said. “If we had a really good power play, maybe we would be in a playoff spot right now, who knows? So, we’ve got some work to do there. I have to get better, our power-play guys have to get better. That’s not acceptable if we’re trying to make it.”

The loss marked the end of a playoff push that saw the Sabres come as close as three points out from a wild-card spot on March 14. They were four points out entering their current road trip, which opened with a loss in Detroit on Sunday.

“If you wait until too late in the season to make your push, it’s going to catch up with you at the end and it did this year,” Tuch said.

“… Power play could have been better. PK could have been better. We could have won more than two or three games in a row at a time. Could have played better shift after shift. Could have done a lot of things better, honestly. We got to look upon ourselves. There was no one else besides the guys in this room that put us in the position that we’re in now, myself definitely included.”

Here’s more from Tuesday’s game.