Sabres announce 2026 preseason schedule

Exhibition schedule includes 2 home games, 2 road games.

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By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have announced their schedule for the 2026 preseason.

Buffalo’s four-game slate includes two contests at KeyBank Center. Ticket and broadcast information for those games will be announced at a later date.

The full preseason schedule is as follows (home games in bold):

  • Monday, Sept. 21 at Pittsburgh – 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 22 vs. Columbus – 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Sept. 24 at Detroit – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 26 vs. Pittsburgh – 3 p.m.

NHL teams are permitted to play a maximum of four preseason games in 2026-27 as a result of the new collective bargaining agreement ratified by the league and the NHL Players’ Association last July. The regular season, meanwhile, will be expanded to 84 games.

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