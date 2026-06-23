Sabres announce 2026 preseason schedule

The Buffalo Sabres have announced their schedule for the 2026 preseason.
Buffalo’s four-game slate includes two contests at KeyBank Center. Ticket and broadcast information for those games will be announced at a later date.
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The full preseason schedule is as follows (home games in bold):
- Monday, Sept. 21 at Pittsburgh – 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 22 vs. Columbus – 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 24 at Detroit – 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 26 vs. Pittsburgh – 3 p.m.
NHL teams are permitted to play a maximum of four preseason games in 2026-27 as a result of the new collective bargaining agreement ratified by the league and the NHL Players’ Association last July. The regular season, meanwhile, will be expanded to 84 games.