Anderson to serve as hockey liaison for Sabres organization

Craig Anderson served as a dependable presence in net, a respected leader on the bench, and a mentor in the dressing room during his two seasons with the Buffalo Sabres. He will return to a mentorship role with the organization this season as hockey liaison, the team announced Thursday.

In his part-time position, Anderson will continue to serve as a trusted voice in the Sabres’ locker room, providing insight, guidance, and support to the players and coaching staff.

“Craig Anderson’s voice, experience, and love for the game have been invaluable components to our team’s growth over the past two seasons,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said. “Our players have benefited greatly from the habits and lessons he picked up during his accomplished 20-year career.

“We are thrilled that Craig will continue to be a guiding presence for the Sabres.”

Anderson is tied for 31st among goaltenders in NHL history with 319 career wins. He played 20 seasons with six organizations and is the all-time wins leader for the Ottawa Senators, with whom he played from 2011 to 2020.

He suited up for the final game of his career on April 13 against the Senators, a storybook ending to an accomplished career. As the oldest player in the NHL on the league’s youngest team, Anderson put together a 30-save performance in a 4-3 overtime victory.

“This is what makes it special,” Anderson said afterward. “My kids and family will remember this for the rest of their lives."

Anderson reached his 300-win and 700-game milestones while in a Sabres uniform. He was Buffalo’s nominee for the 2022-23 Masterton Trophy, awarded each season to the NHL player "who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey."