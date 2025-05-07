Season in Review | Connor Clifton

The defenseman continued to play a physical, third-pair role in 2024-25.

CLIFTON
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Every day through early May, Sabres.com will be recapping each player’s performance with all the numbers, highlights, quotations and content that tell the story of their 2024-25 season.

Connor Clifton, D

73 GP | 1 G | 15 A | 16 P | -6

Season at a glance

Clifton continued to play a physical, third-pair role as one of the few right shots on the Sabres’ defense corps. He led the team in hits (208) and shorthanded time on ice (200:26) and tied for the team lead with 116 blocked shots.

His defense-first role was captured by the fact that he started just 32.1 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, the lowest mark on the Sabres.

Number to know: 208

Clifton’s 208 hits ranked sixth among NHL defensemen. That mark is tied as second-highest single-season total by a Sabres defenseman since hits started being tracked in 2005-06.

Watch this

Clifton and other members of the Sabres defense corps joined friends from SABAH for a skate at KeyBank Center back in January.

A fun night with our friends from SABAH

What’s next

Clifton has one year remaining on the three-year deal he signed as a free agent in 2023.

News Feed

Sabres hire Staal as special assistant to the general manager

Season in Review | Jacob Bernard-Docker

Season in Review | Josh Norris

Season in Review | Mattias Samuelsson

Sabres to pick 9th in 2025 NHL Draft

'The birth of hockey in Buffalo' | Sabres.com's comprehensive history of the 1974-75 team

2025 Draft Lottery Preview | How to watch, the Sabres’ odds, and more

Season in Review | Jack Quinn

Season in Review | Ryan McLeod

Season in Review | Jiri Kulich

Amerks move on with three-game sweep of Syracuse

Season in Review | Jordan Greenway

‘We all believe Dev gives us that chance’ | Amerks aiming high with Levi in net

Season in Review | Jason Zucker

Sabres prospect Osburn named USHL Defenseman of the Year

Season in Review | Zach Benson

Season in Review | JJ Peterka

Season in Review | Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen