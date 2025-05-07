Season in Review | Connor Clifton

Every day through early May, Sabres.com will be recapping each player’s performance with all the numbers, highlights, quotations and content that tell the story of their 2024-25 season.
Connor Clifton, D
73 GP | 1 G | 15 A | 16 P | -6
The defenseman continued to play a physical, third-pair role in 2024-25.
Clifton continued to play a physical, third-pair role as one of the few right shots on the Sabres’ defense corps. He led the team in hits (208) and shorthanded time on ice (200:26) and tied for the team lead with 116 blocked shots.
His defense-first role was captured by the fact that he started just 32.1 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, the lowest mark on the Sabres.
Clifton’s 208 hits ranked sixth among NHL defensemen. That mark is tied as second-highest single-season total by a Sabres defenseman since hits started being tracked in 2005-06.
Clifton and other members of the Sabres defense corps joined friends from SABAH for a skate at KeyBank Center back in January.
Clifton has one year remaining on the three-year deal he signed as a free agent in 2023.