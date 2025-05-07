Season in Review | Connor Clifton

Season at a glance

Clifton continued to play a physical, third-pair role as one of the few right shots on the Sabres’ defense corps. He led the team in hits (208) and shorthanded time on ice (200:26) and tied for the team lead with 116 blocked shots.

His defense-first role was captured by the fact that he started just 32.1 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, the lowest mark on the Sabres.