Levi opens preseason with 25 saves in win over Blue Jackets

Following Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s emergence as the Sabres’ starting goaltender last season, Levi spent much of the latter half of his rookie year in Rochester. He found a rhythm within that time, leading qualified AHL goaltenders with a .927 save percentage.

He came back to play a trio of games with the Sabres in March, during which he allowed just five goals on 95 shots, a .947 save percentage. He those three games were the best he felt all season and credited his development in Rochester.

“Everything outside of the rink was in place,” Levi said Friday of his time in the AHL. “I was able to be comfortable and I just found a rhythm. I was playing a lot, I was able to get into flow and I was having fun. The boys were unreal in (Rochester). They were an awesome team to play for.”

Levi split his time during the summer between on and off-ice activities, spending time in the gym as well as working with his goaltending coach.

“I was able to really home in some things off the ice that I wanted to work in,” Levi said on Friday. “With a little bit of time off the ice in the beginning of the summer, it gives you an opportunity to spend more time in the gym, work the strength off the ice. Just focusing on being goalie strong.”

Following Levi’s performance on Monday, as well as seeing his play in practice, Ruff reiterated his confidence in Levi’s ability to form an effective tandem with Luukkonen.

“I feel I have two goaltenders that are extremely dialed in, and I thought he made probably four or five really clutch saves for us that you need,” Ruff said. “When your team isn’t playing well, he’s the guy that can change the momentum, and I thought he gave us a couple of those saves at key times that allowed us to get in a position to start taking it back to them.”

