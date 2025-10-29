At the Horn | Blue Jackets 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)

Josh Dunne scored the first goal of his NHL career, but the Buffalo Sabres fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

Josh Doan and Ryan McLeod also scored goals while goaltender Alex Lyon made 34 saves.

The Blue Jackets opened the scoring in the first period on Yegor Chinakhov’s second tally of the season.

The Sabres evened the score at 1-1 midway through the second period as Doan was left alone in front of Columbus goaltender Jet Greaves and buried his third goal of the year.

McLeod gave Buffalo a 2-1 advantage with less than six minutes remaining in the second period as a seeing eye shot from the top of the circle deflected off a Blue Jackets defender. McLeod now has seven points in his last seven games, including at least one point in each of his last four contests.

Dunne gave the Sabres a 3-2 lead less than three minutes into the third period as he jammed the puck past Greaves on a wild net mouth scramble.

Columbus found the 3-3 equalizer from Miles Wood as he deflected a shot from Chinakhov past Lyon. Wood scored the game winner in overtime for his second of the night.

Defenseman Michael Kesselring made his season debut for the Sabres and logged 17:58. Fellow blueliner Mattias Samuelsson tallied an assist to extend his point streak to a career-long four games.

The Sabres moved to 4-4-2 and have registered at least one point in six of their last seven games.