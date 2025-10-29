At the Horn | Blue Jackets 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)

Josh Doan scored in the OT loss.

AT THE HORN
By Tyler Millen
Sabres.com

Josh Dunne scored the first goal of his NHL career, but the Buffalo Sabres fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

Josh Doan and Ryan McLeod also scored goals while goaltender Alex Lyon made 34 saves.

The Blue Jackets opened the scoring in the first period on Yegor Chinakhov’s second tally of the season.

The Sabres evened the score at 1-1 midway through the second period as Doan was left alone in front of Columbus goaltender Jet Greaves and buried his third goal of the year.

McLeod gave Buffalo a 2-1 advantage with less than six minutes remaining in the second period as a seeing eye shot from the top of the circle deflected off a Blue Jackets defender. McLeod now has seven points in his last seven games, including at least one point in each of his last four contests.

Dunne gave the Sabres a 3-2 lead less than three minutes into the third period as he jammed the puck past Greaves on a wild net mouth scramble.

Columbus found the 3-3 equalizer from Miles Wood as he deflected a shot from Chinakhov past Lyon. Wood scored the game winner in overtime for his second of the night.

Defenseman Michael Kesselring made his season debut for the Sabres and logged 17:58. Fellow blueliner Mattias Samuelsson tallied an assist to extend his point streak to a career-long four games.

The Sabres moved to 4-4-2 and have registered at least one point in six of their last seven games.

Statistics

20251028 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

CBJ 1, BUF 0 | Period 1, 6:09 – Yegor Chinakhov (2) unassisted

CBJ 1, BUF 1 | Period 2, 11:39 – Josh Doan (3) from Alex Tuch (5) and Conor Timmins (3)

Josh Doan ties the game at 1-1

CBJ 1, BUF 2 | Period 2, 14:12 – Ryan McLeod (3) from Bowen Byram (4) and Alex Tuch (6)

Ryan McLeod gives the Sabres a 2-1 lead

CBJ 2, BUF 2 | Period 2, 19:44 (PP) – Zach Werenski (2) from Kirill Marchenko (4) and Sean Monahan (4)

BUF 3, CBJ 2 | Period 3, 2:40 – Josh Dunne (1) from Beck Malenstyn (1) and Mattias Samuelsson (4)

Josh Dunne scores his 1st NHL goal

CBJ 3, BUF 3 | Period 3, 13:55 - Miles Wood (2) from Yegor Chinakhov (2) and Dante Fabbro (2)

CBJ 4, BUF 3 | Overtime, 2:53 - Miles Wood (3) from Zach Werenski (4) and Isac Lundestrom (2)

Photo galleries

Full highlights

FINAL | Blue Jackets 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)

Up next

The Sabres visit the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday. Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

News Feed

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Injuries and transactions | Kesselring makes season debut

Anticipation builds for Kesselring’s season debut

Sabres come away with hard-fought point in OT loss to Leafs

At the Horn | Maple Leafs 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)

Sabres at Maple Leafs | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

With ‘swagger and confidence,’ Samuelsson leads Sabres past Leafs

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Maple Leafs 3

Hockey Fights Cancer Night to include commemorative scarves, autographed hats and more

Prospects Report | After training together in Buffalo, McCarthy and Richard to square off in NCAA

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs | How to watch, storylines, and lineup notes

In NHL debut, nerves not an issue for Sabres' Ellis

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Red Wings 2

NHL announces time changes for Sabres games on Oct. 24 and 25

Sabres vs. Red Wings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Bills Night on Oct. 28 to include Stevie Johnson takeover, special appearances and more 

Q&A | Lyon talks smalltown upbringing, journey to Buffalo

Sabres’ late comeback bid falls short in Montreal