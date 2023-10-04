Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blue Jackets

Connor Clifton will make his preseason debut for the Sabres tonight in their penultimate exhibition game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

Erik Johnson, who was also expected to debut, will not play due to lower-body aggravation, Sabres coach Don Granato announced following the team’s morning skate. Henri Jokiharju will join the game roster in Johnson’s absence.

“Johnson had some aggravation and because of that we’re gonna hold him out tonight. We don’t want him to aggravate anything more,” Granato said. “He wanted to go out on the ice, he wanted to play, but it’s not worth it because it’s one of those nagging things he could aggravate.”

The game can be streamed live on Sabres.com featuring commentary from the Columbus broadcast crew, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.