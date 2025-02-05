At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Blue Jackets 2

Alex Tuch scored a pair of second-period goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres swept their four-game homestand with the victory, marking their longest winning streak this season.

The Sabres and Blue Jackets were tied 1-1 before Tuch’s goals, both of which were scored during the back half of the second period. Bowen Byram opened the scoring for Buffalo while Rasmus Dahlin tallied an assist to extend his point streak to four games.

Buffalo was without starting goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and leading goal scorer Tage Thompson. James Reimer started in Luukkonen’s place and made 28 saves.