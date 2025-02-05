At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Blue Jackets 2

Alex Tuch scored twice as Buffalo extended its winning streak to 4 games.

At the Horn
By Jourdon LaBarber
Alex Tuch scored a pair of second-period goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres swept their four-game homestand with the victory, marking their longest winning streak this season.

The Sabres and Blue Jackets were tied 1-1 before Tuch’s goals, both of which were scored during the back half of the second period. Bowen Byram opened the scoring for Buffalo while Rasmus Dahlin tallied an assist to extend his point streak to four games.

Buffalo was without starting goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and leading goal scorer Tage Thompson. James Reimer started in Luukkonen’s place and made 28 saves.

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

Dennis Gilbert fought Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier, who entered the game with the third most major penalties in the NHL, immediately off the opening faceoff.

Byram opened the scoring for the Sabres with 9:53 remaining in the period. Columbus defenseman Denton Mateychuk blocked a shot directly onto the stick of Byram, who buried a quick shot from the slot for his sixth goal of the season.

Bo Byram gives the Sabres a 1-0 lead

Second Period

Johnson evened the score early with a spinning backhand attempt from the left faceoff dot, but the Sabres responded with a pair of goals from Tuch to carry a 3-1 lead into the second intermission.

Gilbert made the play to set up Tuch’s first goal, staying patient under pressure at the blue line before delivering a slap pass to the slot. Tuch redirected the pass in off the crossbar with 7:43 remaining.

Tuch added his second goal, a deflection of a shot from Dahlin, with 1:04 left to play.

Alex Tuch gives the Sabres a 2-1 lead

Alex Tuch scores his 2nd of the game

Third Period

Damon Severson connected with Provorov on a pass through traffic to pull the Blue Jackets within one goal with 7:22 remaining.

The Sabres held on from there, with Reimer stopping eight shots in the period.

UP NEXT

The Sabres head to Nashville on Saturday for their final game before breaking for the 4 Nations Faceoff. Coverage on MSG begins at 7:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 8.

